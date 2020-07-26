So, right about now, we should be marching down the streets of Abingdon with a festival frame of mind.
But that ain’t gonna happen this year.
The Virginia Highlands Festival fell off the charts like the Hungry Mother Arts and Crafts Festival did, too.
Dang that coronavirus!
Restaurants are bravely open. Churches do the same.
Yet that’s not so with large public gatherings.
Festivals fall by the wayside.
Down in Kingsport, you will not find the harvest festival at the Exchange Place in late September.
And that’s practically a crime.
Just like missing the festivals of Abingdon and Marion.
I spent years telling you about those great festivals on these pages.
And I’ve also told you about what else is not gonna happen in 2020: the great flea market of Blountville. I have been there a few times, always as a vendor, selling old toys and new books.
It is sad. And even lonely.
The emails come in to the newsroom like apologies.
No festival this year.
I read about these cancellations and it does make me wince.
With so many, having been a participant, and getting out and meeting readers, I just find a certain disappointment.
But then you think of the people who spend practically all year putting these things together.
Further into October, the Home Craft Days festival of Big Stone Gap is also not gonna happen this year.
Unless there’s a vaccine for COVID-19.
Right.
Last week, I told a cashier at the Dollar Tree that I figure we will have one next July.
Or maybe August.
Just a guess.
Who knows?
Until then, we’re likely not to see festivals going on.
