Tennis Anyone?: Reedy Creek Road isn't Brad Nelms' first rodeo

Brad Nelms told me COVID-19 shut down his Bristol-based rodeo business last year, bringing bull riding and calf roping to a halt.

Yet he saw a light at the end of the ranch field this year. And that’s why he “jumped the gun,” as he put it, to schedule a five-part “Rodeo in the Valley” series for this year in Bristol, Virginia.

I’ve spent much of the past week writing about the ongoing challenge to locate the rodeo in the Reedy Creek Road area of Washington County, Virginia, between Wallace and Benhams.

Along the way, I placed a call to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and found a former rodeo competitor, Dale Yerigan, now serving as the general manager of the International Pro Rodeo Association (IRPA).

This group is sanctioning the “Rodeo in the Valley,” which means it’s put the series on its list for rodeo riders to come and get points on their way to winning a championship at the end of the year.

In a normal year, the IPRA sanctions about 450 rodeos in Canada and the United States, Yerigan said.

Last year, with the coronavirus, only 130 events were held — and none in Canada, Yerigan said.

“A lot of the rodeos that we have are in the eastern United States,” Yerigan said.