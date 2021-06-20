Tennis Anyone?: Passing the dad test with good advice and embarrassing singing

I cornered my kids two days before Father’s Day and asked them if I have passed the “Dad Test” yet.

My wise and witty 20-year-old daughter laughed and recalled her junior high days.

“The time you dropped me off at the middle school in Abingdon,” she said. “Trash was falling out of the car and you had this — oh, my gosh — embarrassing song cranked up that said something like ‘I love you, Mommy.’”

Ha! That was my classic yet tragically long-lost cassette of ’70s mellow music. And the guilty song was “You and Me against the World” by Helen Reddy. It’s not exactly heavy metal.

“You turned the volume up when I opened the door,” Abigail said with both a sneer and a snarl.

Childhood memories: “We would always go to Walmart, and you would throw me and John in the cart, and then you would run and jump on the cart as we were going in there,” Abigail said.

John laughed. “There are so many Walmart stories,” he said.

His recent fave: We hit the WM around 10 p.m., and John caught me singing Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” cranked up over the sound system.

That night, I swear I wasn’t the only one singing.