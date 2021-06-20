Tennis Anyone?: Passing the dad test with good advice and embarrassing singing

I cornered my kids two days before Father’s Day and asked them if I have passed the “Dad Test” yet.
My wise and witty 20-year-old daughter laughed and recalled her junior high days.
“The time you dropped me off at the middle school in Abingdon,” she said. “Trash was falling out of the car and you had this — oh, my gosh — embarrassing song cranked up that said something like ‘I love you, Mommy.’”
Ha! That was my classic yet tragically long-lost cassette of ’70s mellow music. And the guilty song was “You and Me against the World” by Helen Reddy. It’s not exactly heavy metal.
“You turned the volume up when I opened the door,” Abigail said with both a sneer and a snarl.
Childhood memories: “We would always go to Walmart, and you would throw me and John in the cart, and then you would run and jump on the cart as we were going in there,” Abigail said.
John laughed. “There are so many Walmart stories,” he said.
His recent fave: We hit the WM around 10 p.m., and John caught me singing Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” cranked up over the sound system.
That night, I swear I wasn’t the only one singing.
Another night was a different story.
We strolled through the food section around 8:30 p.m., and my ears perked up to hear Eddy Grant crooning “Electric Avenue.”
That night, as we departed the meat section for the spaghetti and spices, I let out a loud “Out in the street” to match the song.
John ducked out of sight.
“Don’t do that!” he fussed at me. “Dad, everybody was looking at you!”
At 14, John has become my disciplinarian. I accept that — when it’s warranted.
Abigail wasn’t my biggest fan at about that same age. But maybe that’s because I was accidently dropping trash out of the car door and quite purposely cranking up Helen Reddy’s mellow music in front of her classmates.
At 20, being in the job market and with a two-year college degree in hand, she has actually lived enough now to understand when I’m having ridiculous fun and when I’m trying to teach her a life lesson.
“What have you taught me as my dad?” she asked with a big grin.
I waited.
“To save my money,” she said plainly. “The smartest thing you ever taught me was to save your money for a rainy day but to not act like it’s raining all the time.”
