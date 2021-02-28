 Skip to main content
Tennis Anyone?: Newspaper reporters are like translators for the public
Years ago, back when I was in college at Radford University, I knew a fellow reporter in Christiansburg, Virginia, talking about how newspaper reporters were like translators.

These were the days when I worked as a correspondent for what is now one of our sister newspapers, The Roanoke Times.

What that guy in the newsroom meant was that we would go to meetings of government bodies and have to come back and figure out a way to relay the story to the general public. Make it readable. Make it fun, if you can.

In turn, you have to learn about almost everything.

As a reporter, that could be milkshakes one week and why a courthouse needs to be expanded the next.

Well, these days, that’s been me.

On the front page of today’s newspaper, you’ll see a lengthy story that I wrote about the expansion of the Washington County Courthouse. Getting in contact with all the people in the story was kind of like rounding up characters from the saga of 2019, when the good folks of Abingdon and Washington County were trying to decide if they wanted to keep the courthouse where it has stood since the 1700s or move it to an old Kmart.

So many folks got involved in all of that. And it was good to talk to the folks again — and hear the passion in their voices.

Beneath it all is a web of consultants and contractors. You have to look at bonds and where you’re going to get them.

But, down deep, there’s that human element. There’s that story of everybody trying to get along today.

In this case, what I was seeking to translate was the story of people who care about what their town looks like. They care about putting the bricks back to make it all look great.

For now, everybody appears to be pledging peace, love and harmony.

And “transparency.”

Translation: That’s that big buzz word that means “we’re gonna tell you what you want to know and leave nothing out.”

Stay tuned.

