Tennis Anyone?: National Storytelling Festival goes digital this year due to pandemic

Just imagine: This time last year.

Corona was a beer. There was no such thing as “social distancing.” And masks were what you wore for Halloween and hospitals.

Last year, too, is when I told you want to get ready for the National Storytelling festival of Jonesborough on the first weekend of October.

This year, that’s not happening in town. Read my front-page story on festivals, and you’ll find out why.

But you can hook up your Smart TV and see over 20 hours of storytelling programming available through the same folks that would have brought you the National Storytelling Festival in one of Northeast Tennessee’s most romantic towns: Jonesborough.

The organizers have pre-recorded a wealth of storytellers, said Kiran Singh Sirah, the president of the organization that stages the event.

Why, they even went out to graveyards to shoot folks telling ghost stories — just in time for Halloween.

“We put in a lot of effort,” Sirah said.