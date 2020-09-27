Tennis Anyone?: National Storytelling Festival goes digital this year due to pandemic

Just imagine: This time last year.
Corona was a beer. There was no such thing as “social distancing.” And masks were what you wore for Halloween and hospitals.
Last year, too, is when I told you want to get ready for the National Storytelling festival of Jonesborough on the first weekend of October.
This year, that’s not happening in town. Read my front-page story on festivals, and you’ll find out why.
But you can hook up your Smart TV and see over 20 hours of storytelling programming available through the same folks that would have brought you the National Storytelling Festival in one of Northeast Tennessee’s most romantic towns: Jonesborough.
The organizers have pre-recorded a wealth of storytellers, said Kiran Singh Sirah, the president of the organization that stages the event.
Why, they even went out to graveyards to shoot folks telling ghost stories — just in time for Halloween.
“We put in a lot of effort,” Sirah said.
And even while the performers are simply being streamed by subscriptions, and, yes, there will be no actual festival in town, Sirah says he has heard from a few folks who are still coming to Jonesborough and the Tri-Cities.
“They are staying in the local hotels,” Sirah said. “And some businesses are going to show the storytelling festival from their smart screens.”
Yes, this is different.
But Sirah sees a true positive.
“It’s an opportunity to grow an international audience,” he said.
“We have not canceled the festival,” Sirah said. “On the contrary, we’ve just pivoted the festival to an all-digital platform. And, after such a positive response from our attendees, we plan to offer both an in-person ‘live’ performance as well as a digital option in 2021.”
