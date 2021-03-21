TENNIS ANYONE?: My daughter is the best birthday present I could ever ask for

By age 3, Abigail had become my tag-along buddy. She went with me on trips and interviews.

The two of us took off on our first cross-Virginia trip on June 18, 2004, and stopped at sites along the Blue Ridge Parkway before finally reaching my parents’ house in Virginia Beach close to midnight.

My daddy was worried.

But it was all fine with me and Abby.

In the next few years, Abigail tagged along as we traveled across the mountains of Maryland and West Virginia and down to Alabama and Georgia. We explored the South, traveling to towns called Helen, Blue Ridge and Mentone.

The little girl who could not breathe for the first couple of hours and had to be rescued in the hospital turned out to be a very lovely singer. She took her talents on the road with the Abingdon High School chorus. And she marched in the school band, serving five years as a trombone player for the Abingdon High School Falcons.

She graduated high school with honors and moved on to college. She is still getting A’s.

Both being the sign of Aries, we have rammed heads every once in a while. But there’s a kindred spirit between us.