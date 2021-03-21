TENNIS ANYONE?: My daughter is the best birthday present I could ever ask for

I gave up birthdays 20 years ago today.
It wasn’t some avoidance issue thing about getting old. I kind of consider each age that I reach is a crowning achievement that I’ve lasted this long, despite still eating fried eggs, corn chips and the occasional ice cream cone.
You see, I simply had to step aside in 2001 when I got the greatest birthday gift of all: My beloved daughter was born on my birthday 20 years ago today.
That means March 21 is her birthday, not just mine.
In the hospital, however, we thought Abigail was never going to arrive.
When she did, after hours and hours of labor, she couldn’t breathe.
She was rushed to the intensive care unit.
Our family held hands and prayed for two hours until the doctor finally came out and told us some news.
“Is she going to live?” I bravely asked.
The doctor replied, “yes,” and sort of acted like it was obvious that she was going to make it.
Even so, our baby spent five days in the intensive care unit at the old Johnston Memorial Hospital of Abingdon Virginia.
Coming home, I learned all about diapers, burping, Barney the Dinosaur and My Little Pony.
By age 3, Abigail had become my tag-along buddy. She went with me on trips and interviews.
The two of us took off on our first cross-Virginia trip on June 18, 2004, and stopped at sites along the Blue Ridge Parkway before finally reaching my parents’ house in Virginia Beach close to midnight.
My daddy was worried.
But it was all fine with me and Abby.
In the next few years, Abigail tagged along as we traveled across the mountains of Maryland and West Virginia and down to Alabama and Georgia. We explored the South, traveling to towns called Helen, Blue Ridge and Mentone.
The little girl who could not breathe for the first couple of hours and had to be rescued in the hospital turned out to be a very lovely singer. She took her talents on the road with the Abingdon High School chorus. And she marched in the school band, serving five years as a trombone player for the Abingdon High School Falcons.
She graduated high school with honors and moved on to college. She is still getting A’s.
Both being the sign of Aries, we have rammed heads every once in a while. But there’s a kindred spirit between us.
When she was little, Abigail said we were “twins” for being born on the same day.
I have seen my birthday girl experience great highs and joys. Unfortunately, she’s also endured pain and heartache, especially when losing two good friends to young deaths during her senior year.
But she’s strong.
Sweet and strong.
My daughter is fun and witty. And she’s blessed with common sense.
She is also the best birthday present I could ever ask for.