Tennis Anyone? Mendota Trail a longtime dream for many

BENHAMS, Va. — For years, I drove the corridor of the Mendota Trail and I wondered what would happen.

Would this trail ever be built or would its corridor fade into the recesses of the past?

The Mendota Trail is an old railroad line. It was once the site of an excursion train. Long before, it was part of a railroad that connected Bristol to Big Stone Gap across Southwest Virginia.

At 12.5 miles in length, the Mendota Trail, as some hope, might become the Virginia Creeper Trail of western Washington County, so to speak.

On the front page today you will find the story of how the Mendota Trail, like a miracle, has risen from a broken dream to become a shining example of what can happen if you don’t give up.

After all, as a trail, it’s been at least 20 years in the making.

There is now 6.2 miles of the trail to discover, which is about half of its 12.5 mile long link connecting Island Road at Bristol to Mendota Road at Mendota.

Yep, there’s another six miles to go through a gorge, with plans to rebuild trestles — including a crossing on the North Fork of the Holston River.