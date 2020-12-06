TENNIS ANYONE? Masks can be a fashion statement, too

I saw something on social media about how stupid people are to be driving around in their cars — without anyone else — while wearing their COVID-19 masks.

And then I went out.

I drove with my mask, though I wasn’t alone. I was driving my son, John, and his friend Larry to the store.

But I did have my mask on already while behind the wheel.

I guess I didn’t want to waste time.

So I put on my jacket and my mask, just like getting dressed.

By now, I would bet at least half of you feel naked not wearing a mask in this fashion age of “The Rona.”

Only, I’m not trying to make a fashion statement.

I just like wearing the regulation Hawkeye Pierce-looking surgical mask, like I’m getting ready to go into an operation on “M*A*S*H.”

That’s my preferred coronavirus look.

For the record, I have gone into the Dollar General in Abingdon wearing a bandana and feeling like I was getting ready to rob the place.