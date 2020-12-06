TENNIS ANYONE? Masks can be a fashion statement, too

I saw something on social media about how stupid people are to be driving around in their cars — without anyone else — while wearing their COVID-19 masks.
And then I went out.
I drove with my mask, though I wasn’t alone. I was driving my son, John, and his friend Larry to the store.
But I did have my mask on already while behind the wheel.
I guess I didn’t want to waste time.
So I put on my jacket and my mask, just like getting dressed.
By now, I would bet at least half of you feel naked not wearing a mask in this fashion age of “The Rona.”
Only, I’m not trying to make a fashion statement.
I just like wearing the regulation Hawkeye Pierce-looking surgical mask, like I’m getting ready to go into an operation on “M*A*S*H.”
That’s my preferred coronavirus look.
For the record, I have gone into the Dollar General in Abingdon wearing a bandana and feeling like I was getting ready to rob the place.
Earlier, in the ancient times, before I found a decent surgical mask, I used to strap on a tired, old mask that I bought years ago at the Dollar Tree.
This was early in “The Rona,” just after we all stopped thinking that the world was flat and that the only thing that could save us from COVID-19 was a large pile of toilet paper.
One day, my mother was screaming, “YOU HAVE TO HAVE A MASK!” on a long-distance phone call.
So I wore a cup-shaped mask that my son called “The Coffee Filter.”
I wore that thing all spring.
It attaches by a flimsy, rubber-band-quality strap that threatened to break every time I touched it.
Largely, now, that mask is retired, though I keep it in the van as an extra.
Because, well, “The Coffee Filter” is a mask.
And while it looks dumb, I would rather have it on than go out in public feeling naked.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
