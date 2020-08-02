Tennis Anyone?: Local author releases new book, ‘The Ebony Soldiers’

You get to know folks when you spend a day hiking in the woods.

That’s what I did, years ago, with Robert McKinney.

At the time — oh, about 17 years ago — McKinney was an interpreter for the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. I was working on my first book as we hiked nine miles, round-trip, to Mount Rogers. I wrote a newspaper article about the experience. And a little of what McKinney said that day — on our hike — went into my book on Southwest Virginia.

McKinney had his own ideas. He had written a couple of novels years earlier. And, later, he wrote an acclaimed biography of Robert Porterfield, the founder of the Barter Theatre.

Now, in 2020, comes “The Ebony Soldiers.”

In this latest offering, the author from Smyth County, Virginia, tells about African-Americans who fought in the Civil War. Many, according to McKinney, were escaped slaves.

Locally, “The Ebony Soldiers” focuses on the battles of Saltville, Virginia — near the Smyth-Washington county border.

McKinney dives into the story of how African-Americans were slaughtered after the first battle of Saltville in 1864.

In terms of characters, this novel follows the life of Benjamin, an enslaved man who flees a Lee County tobacco farm to escape lynching, as well as Patrick Flanagan, a young Irishman shanghaied to America to be sold as an indentured servant.

Readers can also meet Bridget Stevens, a young and beautiful and adventurous English doctor who travels to America to be a Civil War surgeon.