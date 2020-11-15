Tennis Anyone?: I've been traveling while staying put

I haven’t gone anywhere this year.

OK, there was one daytrip to Dollywood on New Year’s Day.

But since the COVID-19 thing, I’ve gone only as far west as the Clinch River at St. Paul, Virginia, and only as far north as Hungry Mother State Park at Marion, Virginia.

I swam in the river and walked along Hungry Mother Beach.

But I haven’t seen the ocean in 2020.

Heck, I didn’t even get this year to South Holston Lake.

I’ve simply stayed home and watched the seasons.

And I know I’m not alone.

Travel is down. Businesses are still closed.

Me? I’ve skipped annual travels to stay put and stay safe.

But I still feel like I’ve been somewhere, just watching the seasons change and the days grow longer and now miserably short.

The sunlight seemed so valuable in the summertime — long and luxurious.

Now, it’s been a rollercoaster of weather this month. Yet, since Halloween, it’s been like smelling all four seasons every other day.