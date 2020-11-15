 Skip to main content
Tennis Anyone?: I've been traveling while staying put
I haven’t gone anywhere this year.

OK, there was one daytrip to Dollywood on New Year’s Day.

But since the COVID-19 thing, I’ve gone only as far west as the Clinch River at St. Paul, Virginia, and only as far north as Hungry Mother State Park at Marion, Virginia.

I swam in the river and walked along Hungry Mother Beach.

But I haven’t seen the ocean in 2020.

Heck, I didn’t even get this year to South Holston Lake.

I’ve simply stayed home and watched the seasons.

And I know I’m not alone.

Travel is down. Businesses are still closed.

Me? I’ve skipped annual travels to stay put and stay safe.

But I still feel like I’ve been somewhere, just watching the seasons change and the days grow longer and now miserably short.

The sunlight seemed so valuable in the summertime — long and luxurious.

Now, it’s been a rollercoaster of weather this month. Yet, since Halloween, it’s been like smelling all four seasons every other day.

All without leaving home.

Just savor the storms, coming and going.

Standing outside Tuesday night, for one, I thought I could smell the coast of Florida.

That’s called tropical moisture, you know.

Then, on Thursday, my son was telling me it smelled like Christmas as we rolled from Wallace to Haskell Station on the outskirts of Bristol in Washington County.

Which was a switch since, earlier in the week, it felt again like summertime in the warm afternoon sun.

I just wanted to bake and burn.

All without leaving home.

BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

