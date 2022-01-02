Tennis Anyone?: I hardly recognized myself once I stopped shaving

By then, I had been growing this beard for four months. I was used to it. But it was freaky to look in a mirror and not even know that was me.

Then, this past week, I was walking barefoot at Virginia Beach, wearing shorts and a light jacket. I did not have on any glasses. And I probably looked weary.

That’s when a strange woman called out to me, near the ocean waves, asking me if I wanted a bag of bagels.

She said she had just come from working at the homeless shelter around the corner. And I started to wonder what I looked like with the scraggly beard.

Did I look homeless? Did I look like I was getting ready to settle under the fishing pier ahead of me and try to dig out a hole and make it through the night?

I told her I wasn’t homeless and that I was staying in a hotel just up the boardwalk. She had it like she knew me and clumsily carried on a conversation that made absolutely no sense.

I got away and tossed the bagels in a nearby trash can.