Tennis Anyone?: I hardly recognized myself once I stopped shaving
Tennis Anyone?: I hardly recognized myself once I stopped shaving

Tennis Joe 01a

Joe Tennis

I stopped shaving in August. I just started to let my beard grow.

It was kind of a lark. And then I knew I should just keep it going because my son started to say it really looks good on me.

Then, when I changed glasses frames, I got to the point that nobody was recognizing me anymore.

A couple of editors in the newspaper office thought I was a college professor. They didn’t know it was Joe.

I stopped to get my daughter's car serviced at a garage near Bristol, and the owner said I just looked so totally different that he couldn’t hardly figure out it was me.

The same thing happened at a Christmas Eve service at a church near Abingdon. People I have known for more than 20 years could barely recognize me.

All the while, my 15-year-old son kept cheering me on.

By Christmas, my beard had gone past Kenny Rogers level and was approaching ZZ Top.

A neighbor called me Santa Claus.

Somebody else called me Grandpa.

Then, on a road trip through Radford, we stopped at a rest area. I washed my hands and looked in the mirror and didn’t even recognize myself.

By then, I had been growing this beard for four months. I was used to it. But it was freaky to look in a mirror and not even know that was me.

Then, this past week, I was walking barefoot at Virginia Beach, wearing shorts and a light jacket. I did not have on any glasses. And I probably looked weary.

That’s when a strange woman called out to me, near the ocean waves, asking me if I wanted a bag of bagels.

She said she had just come from working at the homeless shelter around the corner. And I started to wonder what I looked like with the scraggly beard.

Did I look homeless? Did I look like I was getting ready to settle under the fishing pier ahead of me and try to dig out a hole and make it through the night?

I told her I wasn’t homeless and that I was staying in a hotel just up the boardwalk. She had it like she knew me and clumsily carried on a conversation that made absolutely no sense.

I got away and tossed the bagels in a nearby trash can.

And then I went toward another mirror. Had I really gone from a guy with wire-rimmed glasses in the photo that runs with this column to a scraggly, middle-aged guy that looked 10 years older than he really was and was possibly resembling somebody homeless?

At that point, I decided perhaps I had reached the zenith of my beard experiment.

I’ll be shaving soon.

My son may be disappointed, but the beard is going away.

But the funny thing is, once I shave it all off, I’ll likely start it all over again.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

