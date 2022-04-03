Tennis Anyone?: Honey Bea's is back, and so is Honaker's Redbud Festival

Diane Fuller disappeared. And so did Honey Bea’s. It was part of the pandemic — a time when little restaurants in little towns turned off their grills and shut down their ice cream stands.

“I stayed at home with the COVID going on,” Fuller said.

Fuller, 70, did all that for about a year and a half. She reopened her beloved Honey Bea’s in June 2021, but she’s struggled to let folks know that, yep, you can stop by as usual for steakburgers, a Reuben sandwich or all kinds of ice cream in the heart of Honaker, Virginia.

Fuller has done it all. She’s held a variety of jobs — from mining coal to serving as a brakeman on the railroad. She also worked as a bank reconciler in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This woman from Russell County, Virginia, is a big Elvis Presley fan. She saw The King in concert three times in the 1970s and even visited his home at Graceland in Memphis and saw him lying in his casket shortly after his death in 1977. Today, you’ll find Elvis photos on the walls of Honey Bea’s Café & Ice Cream Parlor. “Everybody likes Elvis,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s parents once operated a clothing store where Honey Bea’s is located on Honaker’s town square, 392 S. Railroad Ave.

Honey Bea’s opened in 2012 and draws tourists coming on bicycles on state Route 80, going between Elk Garden and Breaks Interstate Park.

Next door, Fuller also oversees the Honaker Heritage Museum, located in the old First National Bank building.

“I’m now the local historian. So I have to tell people about the town,” Fuller said. “A lot of them come searching for their roots.”

Coming up, Fuller expects many visitors when the Redbud Festival is staged again on Saturday, April 9, in Honaker after a two-year absence.

If you go, look for children’s activities and places to play, plus music, arts, crafts and a community yard sale.

Honaker is known as the “Redbud Capital of the World” for the many redbud trees lining the roads leading to town.

“This is the first year we’ve had the festival since the virus,” Fuller said. “But I think this year is going to be a lot better than it’s been because everybody is ready to get out.”

