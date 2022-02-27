Tennis Anyone?: Homemade spaghetti sauce (almost) as good as Fazoli's

I spent a few days chasing down the rumor that Fazoli’s was coming back to town.

And then I got hungry.

I returned to spaghetti cooking after a disastrous attempt at making a great meal last year.

To tell you the truth, I never did give up my spaghetti experiments. But, being in the dead of winter, I no longer had access to the wild and sometimes sour tomatoes that grow outside. I still blame that for my rotten batch of spaghetti sauce last year.

How rotten? Well, I had to add sugar and water and start cooking it all over again to make it edible.

I had much better luck in the kitchen a little more than a week ago.

I added meatballs with sausage and bacon, plus carrots, celery, a pepper and fresh mushrooms to make a wonderful batch that we topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. It worked.

But we ran out.

Still, I had just enough Parmesan and just enough mozzarella and just the right pinch of seasoning and spices to liven up two cans of spaghetti and meatballs.

That’s when I thought about Fazoli’s. It was late on Wednesday night, and I cooked those two cans with all the seasonings and spices and cheese in a sauce pan inside the toaster oven. I made it all up as I went along.

It actually turned out to be about 75% as good as the spaghetti batch that I had made for hours and hours and hours in the crockpot just a few days earlier.

I’ve seen my daughter do the same thing with frozen pizzas. Just add this and that to the top, and you’ll have something that competes with a restaurant.

We’re not gonna win any awards for creative cooking. But all it takes is just a little bit of effort to turn processed food into an engaging meal.

OK, it’s not Fazoli’s. And I’m still hungry for one to come back to town.

But, until one does, or until I’m willing to travel to the next town, I’m willing to be the best chef I can be in the kitchen on late nights.

I just won’t rely on any more wild tomatoes.