Tennis Anyone?: Handmade stoneware baskets on display at Bristol library

Check out the Bristol Public Library this summer for a new exhibit called “A Tisket, A Tasket” on display through July by the Bristol Historical Association.

This collection of delicately pressed stoneware baskets was created by local ceramics artist Mary Curtin.

This is good stuff.

These baskets have been in her home workshop for over 30 years.

More Information The stoneware baskets are on display by the Bristol Historical Association through July at the Bristol Public Library in Bristol, Virginia. For more, email joyceannkistner@gmail.com.

Yet she has exhibited them at shows throughout the country.

Each clay basket is an individually handmade work of art, said Susan Long, representing the Bristol Historical Association.

The baskets are created using coils and slabs in the press mold pottery technique.

Then herbs, leaves, wildflowers and a variety of lace fabrics are pressed into the wet clay for texture.

This art concept of an unglazed stoneware basket motif arose from the artist’s love of nature and a desire to incorporate elements of nature’s beauty into the basket — and to show off the natural color and beauty of the clay itself.

How it works: A slip is applied and rubbed off to enhance the details.

These stoneware baskets can be purchased at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.