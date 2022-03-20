Tennis Anyone?: 'Gunsmoke' a surprising twist in my dad's routine

I treasure all the time that I can talk to my daddy, who is now 88 years old and living hundreds of miles away in Virginia Beach.

But, on Tuesday night, I could tell his simple world had been turned upside down by a rodent, an unsolved mystery and gunfire.

Normally, Daddy’s life is simple. He goes to the doctor twice a week. He takes a bunch of eyedrops and a bunch of pills and takes really good care of my mom. And, at 88, he deserves to rest and relax in front of his television, which is where he was when I called him, and it seemed like his world had turned upside down.

“What are you watching?” I asked him.

“‘Gunsmoke,’” he returned. “Something different.”

“Do you like that show?” I said. “That ain’t what you normally watch this time of night.”

“‘Matlock’ is not on,” he said. “They’re running this little kiddie show that you used to watch. ‘Beaver.’”

“‘Leave It to Beaver,’” I said. “Why are they running that show?”

“I don’t know,” my dad said.

Given the choice, I would probably rather watch the adventures of the Beaver (even if he were a real rodent) rather than Matlock. Even though all I really remember from watching “Leave It to Beaver” was the title character drinking milk and always asking his parents if he could be excused from dinner.

I guess I favor sitcoms, still. I would rather watch Andy Griffith in his half-hour comedy show from the 1960s than watch him wear that white suit as Matlock and hear that goofy music. I would rather watch Dick Van Dyke in his 1960s comedy show than watch him trying to solve some diagnostics murder thing. And, for sure, I would rather watch Carroll O’Connor play Archie Bunker than sit through his cop show that came years later.

But Daddy is different. And I respect that. He’s more than 35 years older than me, so he’s almost from two generations back.

But, of all of these, there is definitely one show that I would agree with him on.

“Gunsmoke” is good stuff.

