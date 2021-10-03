Tennis Anyone?: Getting around to meeting Virginia's governors

In person, I have now seen Bob, Ralph, Mark, Tim and Terry.

These men are all current and past governors of Virginia.

We’ll start with Bob McDonnell — the least eventful time I’ve seen a governor.

He was up at my alma mater, Radford University, a few years back, giving a speech.

What I remember: McDonnell made mention of the nearby New River. But he also admitted that he didn’t know where that name came from.

Oh, but he should have, I immediately thought.

You’re the governor!

You should know where every place is and at least a general idea of how it got its name!

(Just a note: The New River name follows how Southwest Virginia was once called “New Virginia” because it’s the section of the state where the rivers flow to the west.)

Gov. Ralph Northam has been in my presence — or vice versa — a couple of times. Meaning, he’s come out here to Southwest Virginia for a couple of events I’ve covered for this newspaper — one in Abingdon, the other in St. Paul.