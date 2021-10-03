Tennis Anyone?: Getting around to meeting Virginia's governors

In person, I have now seen Bob, Ralph, Mark, Tim and Terry.
These men are all current and past governors of Virginia.
We’ll start with Bob McDonnell — the least eventful time I’ve seen a governor.
He was up at my alma mater, Radford University, a few years back, giving a speech.
What I remember: McDonnell made mention of the nearby New River. But he also admitted that he didn’t know where that name came from.
Oh, but he should have, I immediately thought.
You’re the governor!
You should know where every place is and at least a general idea of how it got its name!
(Just a note: The New River name follows how Southwest Virginia was once called “New Virginia” because it’s the section of the state where the rivers flow to the west.)
Gov. Ralph Northam has been in my presence — or vice versa — a couple of times. Meaning, he’s come out here to Southwest Virginia for a couple of events I’ve covered for this newspaper — one in Abingdon, the other in St. Paul.
The first time I heard him, he waxed poetic about his beloved Eastern Shore, the two-county peninsula that he calls home.
Northam talked about the Eastern Shore a long time one morning in Abingdon in early 2020.
He did the same at the opening of the Clinch River State Park in St. Paul earlier this year. He compared Southwest Virginia to the Eastern Shore.
Another story: Mark Warner was the governor in 2004 — and the first one that I met.
On a sunny Saturday on the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon, I handed him a copy of my first book, “Southwest Virginia Crossroads.”
The governor flipped through all the pictures, words and maps and asked, “Why did you do this?”
I told him, “I knew it needed to be done. Somebody had to put together all there is to see and how all the towns took their names.”
I was humbled, as a young author, to see the governor flip through five years of hard work with interest.
We later talked more over lunch at Damascus, Virginia.
One year or two later, I handed a copy of that book to Gov. Tim Kaine while at the Carter Fold in Scott County, Virginia.
Kaine said, “Oh, thank you.”
He mentioned his wife’s family having ties to this region.
But that was about it.
Honestly, I was disappointed that the conversation didn’t go further.
I mean, Warner and I actually got to know each other a little bit.
The conversation reminded me of the one Tennessee governor that I met: Don Sundquist. He was riding on the “Santa Train” back in the 1990s from Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee. And I chatted with him — for a newspaper story — while rolling on the tracks between Dante, Virginia, and St. Paul, Virginia.
On Wednesday, Gov. Terry McAuliffe extended his hand at a campaign stop in Abingdon.
“How you been?” he asked me.
I was in town to cover McAuliffe’s campaign rally for a story in Thursday’s newspaper.
I met him — for about 10 seconds — as he worked the crowd from his vehicle to the stage at the Wolf Hill Brewing Co., as part of his campaign to win another term in the governor’s mansion in November.
If he wins and gets a Grover Cleveland-leapfrog-style spot in the Virginia history books, does that mean I can count having met two governors in one?
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis