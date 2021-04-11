Tennis Anyone?: George Washington exhibit now on display at Bristol Public Library

When I think of George Washington, I cannot forget about Mr. Oliver.

He was my sixth grade social studies teacher at Kemps Landing School, named for an old wharf in the 1700s on the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River in Virginia, the now-extinct Princess Anne County.

George Washington might have been to Kemps Landing. It was just a bit upstream from the busy port at Norfolk — the site of a few scenes during the Revolutionary War.

That’s the war that Washington won. And early Americans said they subsequently wanted to name him king.

He settled for “president,” instead.

But back to Mr. Oliver: He was a shock-therapy kind of teacher — the kind who might have cussed a little, just to see if you were listening.

As for Washington, Mr. Oliver said, “He was a farmer. He was a farmer.”

Oh, but go tell the folks at the Bristol Historical Association, who have most recently compiled an exhibit on Washington on display this month at the Bristol Public Library on Goode Street in Bristol, Virginia.

Here, you’ll learn about Washington’s inauguration at New York.

Read on: