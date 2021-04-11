 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennis Anyone?: George Washington exhibit now on display at Bristol Public Library
0 comments
alert

Tennis Anyone?: George Washington exhibit now on display at Bristol Public Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

When I think of George Washington, I cannot forget about Mr. Oliver.

He was my sixth grade social studies teacher at Kemps Landing School, named for an old wharf in the 1700s on the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River in Virginia, the now-extinct Princess Anne County.

George Washington might have been to Kemps Landing. It was just a bit upstream from the busy port at Norfolk — the site of a few scenes during the Revolutionary War.

That’s the war that Washington won. And early Americans said they subsequently wanted to name him king.

He settled for “president,” instead.

But back to Mr. Oliver: He was a shock-therapy kind of teacher — the kind who might have cussed a little, just to see if you were listening.

As for Washington, Mr. Oliver said, “He was a farmer. He was a farmer.”

Oh, but go tell the folks at the Bristol Historical Association, who have most recently compiled an exhibit on Washington on display this month at the Bristol Public Library on Goode Street in Bristol, Virginia.

Here, you’ll learn about Washington’s inauguration at New York.

Read on:

“Before Washington set out from Mount Vernon on his journey to New York, he told aides that he hoped people would not make a fuss over him. The American people had other ideas,” the exhibit notes.

“On his way to New York, Washington received triumphal welcomes with clanging church bells and wildly cheering crowds in every town he passed through. He rode under magnificent arches, composed of laurel, emblematic of the ancient triumphal arches used by the Romans, and women and girls scattered flowers in front of his horse. There was excitement and celebrations at every point along his journey. Women were very impressed with his stately look.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAMSEY: Artillery fungus appears in the landscape
Agriculture

RAMSEY: Artillery fungus appears in the landscape

Do you have small black spots on your car or maybe on your house? When found on a car, these small black spots are often attributed to fresh tar on newly paved roads. Instead, these black tarlike spots are spores from the artillery fungus.

Randall: What's a mother to do?
Community

Randall: What's a mother to do?

Recently I wrote a column on how surprised I was that my job as mother didn’t end when my kids grew up. They still need me in their lives, just as I need them in mine. It’s good to feel needed, isn’t it?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts