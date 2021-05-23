Tennis Anyone?: Fun can be found all along the Clinch River this summer

With the temperatures climbing into the 80s, I’m dreaming of soaking up some sun on a riverbank.

Like down on the Clinch River in good ol’ St. Paul, Virginia, along U.S. Highway 58-A.

That’s the town that sits along the Wise-Russell county border.

And, there, I have recently heard through the grapevine that the long-awaited Clinch River State Park could be celebrating a grand opening — or, at least, a ribbon cutting — at some point in June.

Talk about an act of faith.

Which could prove the old adage, “The best things in life are worth waiting for.”

Folks, we’ve been talking about this Clinch River State Park deal for a decade. Or more. Forever, it seems.

This makes me satisfied.

I’ve been rooting for the folks in St. Paul — heck, all along the river — for a good 20 years.

In St. Paul, especially, they’ve been talking about taking that town and making it grow into a getaway.

Come here to hike and fish and kayak and tube. Stay overnight at the Western Front Hotel.