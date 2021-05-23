Tennis Anyone?: Fun can be found all along the Clinch River this summer

With the temperatures climbing into the 80s, I’m dreaming of soaking up some sun on a riverbank.
Like down on the Clinch River in good ol’ St. Paul, Virginia, along U.S. Highway 58-A.
That’s the town that sits along the Wise-Russell county border.
And, there, I have recently heard through the grapevine that the long-awaited Clinch River State Park could be celebrating a grand opening — or, at least, a ribbon cutting — at some point in June.
Talk about an act of faith.
Which could prove the old adage, “The best things in life are worth waiting for.”
Folks, we’ve been talking about this Clinch River State Park deal for a decade. Or more. Forever, it seems.
This makes me satisfied.
I’ve been rooting for the folks in St. Paul — heck, all along the river — for a good 20 years.
In St. Paul, especially, they’ve been talking about taking that town and making it grow into a getaway.
Come here to hike and fish and kayak and tube. Stay overnight at the Western Front Hotel.
And it’s not just in this town that folks can enjoy the bounties and beauty of the slow-moving Clinch River.
You can also find recently built access points on the Clinch River in Richlands, including a deck outside a McDonald’s.
That deck, says Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority Executive Director David Woodard, could make that the only float-thru McDonald’s in the country. And it’s on the Clinch!
Now, let’s get back to St. Paul. Those hearty souls in town are staging a comeback of the Clinch River Days Festival on June 4-5.
It’s being held at the A.R. Matthews Memorial Park in St. Paul.
Yet, to keep safe, it’s all going to be held outdoors — with lots of fun and entertainment for all ages.
On June 4, look for live music at 5 p.m. and Main Event Wrestling beginning at 6 p.m.
The following Saturday features a full lineup beginning at 9 a.m. with the Kids’ Fishing Tournament.
More kids’ entertainment continues throughout the day at the park.
The annual Dog Show will be held at the backyard of the Western Front Hotel.
You can also join the ATV Scavenger Hunt or ride the river with Clinch River Adventures.
Live music begins at 1 p.m. on June 5.
Food and craft vendors will be in the park on Friday and Saturday.
