Tennis Anyone?: Frustrated by COVID getting through vaccines? You're not alone.

By now, you may be wondering the same thing as me when it comes to coronavirus concerns.

You get double vaccinated. And you still catch it.

That’s not saying you shouldn’t get vaccinated. All the health people I’ve ever talk to have always said that you’ll have a much less severe case of COVID-19 if you get vaccinated.

But right now, practically everybody I know has had it or knows somebody who has had it. And it doesn’t even matter where they’ve been vaccinated or not.

My son’s friend Larry has had it twice.

I encouraged him to get vaccinated. That was October. More than 120,000 people in the United States have since died of the coronavirus in a three-month time period.

And that’s what I don’t understand. You still got people walking around saying that we are beyond COVID-19.

That makes me wonder if those people are getting on spaceships and flying back home to another planet to sleep at night.

We are less than two years into this thing in the United States. And more than 844,000 people have now died.

I’ve had COVID. And I’ve also been triple vaccinated. And I still don’t know if the next time I run to the dollar store if I’m going to catch something or not.

It seems like nobody does.

