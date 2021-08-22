Tennis Anyone?: First lady Northam talks about COVID-19 mitigation measures

ABINGDON, Va. — Festivals have returned. And so have concerts.

But COVID-19 is not gone.

Here’s some news: Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is now sidelined on tour because guitarist Rickey Medlocke, 71, has contracted COVID-19.

Down in Tennessee: The National Storytelling Festival at Jonesborough has gone virtual — again — due to coronavirus concerns.

Back in Bristol: Greeters at Walmart are back to handing out masks — something that my son, 15, has to wear again at school in Bristol.

That masking school rule comes by way of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, whose wife visited Abingdon this week at Blue Mountain Therapy.

What’s next, I asked her.

“I just think about protecting our children,” Virginia first lady Pam Northam told me.

“And the best way that we can protect our children right now is to wear masks when we are around them,” she added.

Get vaccinated, Northam said.

Adults can do that. So why not schoolkids?