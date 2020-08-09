You are the owner of this article.
Tennis Anyone?: Find out 'All About the Appalachian Trail' in new book
Tennis Anyone?: Find out 'All About the Appalachian Trail' in new book

All About the Appalachian Trail

This year, Leonard Adkins has released a charming children’s book called “All About the Appalachian Trail” (Blue River Press, 2020, $5.99).

Leonard Adkins has traced the path of the Appalachian Trail multiple times over many years.

In all, Adkins has hiked more than 20,000 miles in the backcountry.

Along the way, this habitual hiker has authored an array of articles and produced a bunch of books — from hiking guides to pictorial histories on the Appalachian Trail.

This year, Adkins has released a charming children’s book called “All About the Appalachian Trail” (Blue River Press, 2020, $5.99).

Kirsten Halvorsen provides illustrations across many of this book’s 118 pages while Adkins breaks down what kids need to know into chapters called “Hiking and Camping,” “Animals,” “Appalachian Trail Timeline” and “The Future of the Trail.”

Halvorsen’s illustrations show off such Virginia landmarks as McAfee Knob (that’s also on the cover) and Dragon’s Tooth.

The artist also drops in a depiction of the wild ponies that trot along the trail in Grayson Highlands State Park and the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

“With such far-off vistas, the area reminds people of the Continental Divide in Montana and Wyoming,” Adkins writes. “Herds of grazing wild ponies add to the feeling of being in the American West.”

Geographically, Adkins focuses on segments of the trail with chapters on “Southern States,” “Virginia and West Virginia,” “Mid-Atlantic States” and “New England States.”

“There are more than 550 miles of the AT in Virginia,” Adkins writes. “That is one-fourth of the entire length of the trail.”

Joe Tennis

