Tennis Anyone?: Dolly Parton: Don't put me on a pedestal

Dolly Parton’s image is all over her native Sevier County, Tennessee.
This mountainous county is where the entertainment icon was born on Jan. 19, 1946, yet went off to see the world, eventually rising from rags to riches.
Taking a narrated tour of the region a few years ago, I discovered where Parton was raised — down off the side of a rural highway near a creek.
She was one of a dozen children.
Yet she came miraculously out of that poverty pit to become a bit of a child star, singing in nearby Knoxville, Tennessee, and making records before she graduated high school.
Still, it wasn’t all easy.
Fellow students in Sevier County laughed when Parton said she was going to Nashville to be a star.
That was 1964.
Eventually, Parton became much more than a star; she was practically an entire galaxy!
Today, you can take any part of what she’s done and come up a winner — from simply her movie roles in “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias” to singing and writing the Whitney Houston hit “I Will Always Love You.”
She’s helped fire victims in Gatlinburg. And her “Imagination Library” has sent books to preschoolers all over America.
You can also find Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
It’s been 35 years since Parton’s image was attached to what was a little theme park in Sevier County that has since grown into one of the most popular attractions in Tennessee.
Not far from Dollywood, you’ll find a statue of Parton — with a guitar — near the steps of the Sevier County Courthouse in Sevierville, Tennessee.
But if the 75-year-old Parton has her way, you won’t be seeing a statue of Dolly Parton outside the state Capitol in Nashville — at least not any time soon.
That statue has been proposed.
Yet, on Thursday, Parton issued a statement expressing her polite refusal.
“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” Parton said.
“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”
Parton cited other concerns for her objection.
“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” she said. “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”
