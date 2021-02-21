Tennis Anyone?: Dolly Parton: Don't put me on a pedestal

You can also find Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

It’s been 35 years since Parton’s image was attached to what was a little theme park in Sevier County that has since grown into one of the most popular attractions in Tennessee.

Not far from Dollywood, you’ll find a statue of Parton — with a guitar — near the steps of the Sevier County Courthouse in Sevierville, Tennessee.

But if the 75-year-old Parton has her way, you won’t be seeing a statue of Dolly Parton outside the state Capitol in Nashville — at least not any time soon.

That statue has been proposed.

Yet, on Thursday, Parton issued a statement expressing her polite refusal.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” Parton said.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

Parton cited other concerns for her objection.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” she said. “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

