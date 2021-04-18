Tennis Anyone?: COVID-19 has left some of us sick, a lot of us confused

What’s not so simple to understand is whether you can get shot with a double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then go out in the world without your mask.

I’ve got a cousin in Greeneville, Tennessee, who’s been telling me that his days of mask wearing are over now that he’s had his second shot.

Even so, that second shot has made him feel sick.

My 81-year-old mom in Virginia Beach, meanwhile, had one shot and started feeling sick. She was cranky.

And then there was a lady at a Bristol office on State Street, telling me this past week that she had COVID-19, so now she figures there’s no reason to get the vaccine.

She has “antibodies” in her body forever — or so she says.

Does she really?

Do I have the same?

Who knows?

I could have “antibodies” in me forever — or only a few more weeks.

A woman at a testing station in Bristol, Virginia, told me I had “90 days” after I tested negative in which I’ll be immune to getting COVID-19 again.

But, hey — who knows?

