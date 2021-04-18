Tennis Anyone?: COVID-19 has left some of us sick, a lot of us confused

I should be shot.
And, you know, there’s a man in Abingdon who has volunteered to stick it to me.
But I told that pharmacist that I want to wait to get shot until the end of the month.
And even then.
I don’t even know if I should get stabbed.
One doctor told me yes.
Others say, “Who knows?”
I mean, I’m all for wiping out the coronavirus. I’ve already had it. And it ain’t fun lying around as tired as if you just walked from Bristol to Abingdon and back and then wheezing like you had just smoked an entire pack of cigarettes.
I do support shots. Yes, go get vaccinated.
But I don’t know what to say if you get sick or have blood clots.
All I know is this: I don’t want to live in a world with COVID-19.
Sometimes, I still feel tired. And it’s been more than two months since I tested positive.
I believe in quarantines.
Above all, stay safe.
I’m kind of sick right now. I have allergies. It’s April. Pollen is in the air. All of that is simple to understand.
What’s not so simple to understand is whether you can get shot with a double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then go out in the world without your mask.
I’ve got a cousin in Greeneville, Tennessee, who’s been telling me that his days of mask wearing are over now that he’s had his second shot.
Even so, that second shot has made him feel sick.
My 81-year-old mom in Virginia Beach, meanwhile, had one shot and started feeling sick. She was cranky.
And then there was a lady at a Bristol office on State Street, telling me this past week that she had COVID-19, so now she figures there’s no reason to get the vaccine.
She has “antibodies” in her body forever — or so she says.
Does she really?
Do I have the same?
Who knows?
I could have “antibodies” in me forever — or only a few more weeks.
A woman at a testing station in Bristol, Virginia, told me I had “90 days” after I tested negative in which I’ll be immune to getting COVID-19 again.
But, hey — who knows?
