Tennis Anyone?: Cookbook helps me try to make brunch as well as my daughter does

On days when my college student daughter sleeps in, I am tasked with the order to “surprise me” for her noontime meal.
But the “surprise” also comes with an order: eggs with spinach and cheese plus more.
My daughter, Abigail, at age 19, has grown into quite an accomplished cook. Why, the other night, she fixed a dinner with pasta and cheeses and spices and spinach, all layered over slices of rotisserie chicken.
Served with garlic toast, I thought I was eating at a fine dining restaurant.
Such culinary creations leave me intimidated when it’s my turn to cook.
Fact is, it’s not the olden days when I could get away with putting some scrambled eggs on her high-chair plate then simply see what she crams in her mouth.
Now, I have to step up to the plate — the brunch plate, specifically, considering Abigail sometimes eats breakfast at lunchtime. And I have to somehow match her culinary wizardry.
On my latest attempt to fix brunch, I served the spinach omelet she requested with a side of sausage links and miniature croissants.
She paid me compliments.
But, in the end, she got so full that she passed me her plate and said, “You finish it.”
I ended up completely stuffed, consuming what equated to a four-egg omelet plus more bread than I consume for three breakfasts combined.
Turns out, brunch is not just for college students who need extra sleep.
And it’s not just about eggs, bacon, sausage and hash browns.
Try fruit, perhaps a pork chop or some steak. Think shrimp and grits and maybe some crabmeat.
Such ideas can be found in the newly published “Let’s Brunch” (Gibbs Smith, 2020, $24.99), which offers tips and photos to create what the subtitle calls “100 Recipes for the Best Meal of the Week.”
This colorful book by author Belinda Smith Sullivan dives into what Sullivan calls the “brunch culture.”
Be it a brunch buffet or a group of friends hanging out on the patio via Zoom eating frittatas and drinking Bellini’s, this book explores a meal concept that proves popular year after year.
The author is a chef specializing in southern flavors, using cooking skills that start from scratch
“In my opinion, brunch is the most creative meal because there are no rules — as menu offerings can range from a full array of breakfast items to steak and potatoes and everything in between,” the author writes in the book’ introduction.
“Let’s Brunch” is divided into nine chapters, including “Egg Dishes,” “Desserts” and “Starters.”
And the recipes include Alfredo Seafood Lasagna and a Salmon-Asparagus Quiche.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!