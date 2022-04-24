Tennis Anyone?: Check out these literary events coming to region

Literary events are coming up this spring and summer in the Mountain Empire.

Mark your calendar for July 30: The annual Cooks and Books event comes to St. Paul, Virginia, 6-8 p.m., with authors signing books while cooks present culinary creations at the farmers market. This longtime Saturday night event is an outreach of St. Paul Main Street (276-395 0685) and promotes the Friends of J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library system and the Lyric Theater.

Tickets for this event are $25.

“This is our 10th anniversary,” said Kathy Stewart, the program manager of St. Paul Main Street. “We have [six] authors signed up so far, including Linda Hudson Hoagland, Elizabeth Fletcher, Michael O’Donnell, Jason Barton, Carol Doss and Karen Peters.”

More immediately: Go today to the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia, to meet a writer from Kingsport, Tennessee, at a Sunday with Friends event.

Lisa Alther and her brother John Shelton Reed are slated to appear at 3 p.m. to discuss Alther’s new novel, “Swan Song.”

“Swan Song” follows the story of a female doctor in charge of a cruise ship’s clinic. This woman is recovering from the loss of a longtime companion who was a much-admired writer.

Alther is the author of a dozen books. Her first book, “Kinflicks,” was published in 1975. This critically acclaimed debut chronicled what it was like to grow up in Kingsport in the 1950s.

The author’s other books include “Blood Feud,” a story of the Hatfield-McCoy feud, and “Washed in the Blood,” a historical novel about the earliest settlements in the Southern states in the 16th century.

Reed’s “Barbecue” celebrates a Southern culinary tradition forged in coals and smoke. In his lively and amusing style, Reed traces the history of Southern barbecue from its roots in the 16th-century Caribbean, showing how this technique of cooking meat established itself in the coastal South and spread inland from there.

A retired sociology professor from the University of North Carolina, Read has published or edited 23 books, most of them dealing with the contemporary American South

