Tennis Anyone?: Cable's country was full of people, full of life

I had not seen him in a couple of years. And it had been nearly a decade since we had routinely traveled together for stories — going from Natural Bridge, Virginia, to Cades Cove, Tennessee.

Everywhere we went, we had a running joke. And I don’t know how it got started. But I would ask whoever we met, wherever we were, the quite random, “Do you know how far it is from here to Mount Airy?”

With that, every time, Tim would form a grin beneath his trademark mustache.

Sometimes, he would burst out laughing — yet try to hide it — as interview subjects would seriously try to calculate miles, thinking that distance might be some fact that we really needed to know.

Our last trips together combined the newspaper with WJCW — an unofficial pairing that we hoped would become a permanent partnership.

We took off to see Christmas tree farmers at Whitetop, Wayne Henderson’s guitar shop and the Dip Dog at Marion, Virginia.

By then, in 2016-2017, our reunions — while getting good stories — seemed more like nostalgic journeys, often recalling our glory days of traveling together along The Crooked Road in 2007.