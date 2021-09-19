Tennis Anyone?: Cable's country was full of people, full of life

Years ago, television reporter Tim Cable and I took off looking for the real “Dukes” of Hazard, Kentucky.
We did not find Bo and Luke, the main Duke characters of TV’s “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
But we did find Joe and Fred Duke, a couple of real-life brothers who lived in Hazard, along with some real nice folks who capped our visit by naming us “dukes” of Hazard — with a short ceremony and a frame-worthy certificate.
We were honored.
But Tim was concerned.
There was an old guy there — a tourism director — and Tim had a suspicion that guy was going to soon be sick and lose his life.
Turns out, he did.
And now Tim has lost his.
Tim Cable died a week ago after contracting COVID-19 before he was able to get a vaccine — something his wife told WJHL-TV that he regretted as he lay in a hospital for about a month.
COVID-19 ain’t no joke. It’s not a government conspiracy. And it’s apparently not going away.
It’s a nasty, friend-stealing plague that’s sucking the life out of normalcy. And why anybody has not gotten a FREE vaccine yet — when they could — doesn’t make a lick of sense to me.
I’m not a medical person. Heck, I never even got through a biology course.
But I figure catching the coronavirus is gonna do a lot more harm than whatever side effects (if any) are inside a vaccine.
I survived COVID-19. I’ve also been vaccinated. Yet I’m still mildly concerned some variant might sneak past — and kill me, just like the virus killed Tim Cable.
In case you forgot, Tim was a legend on television and radio across the Tri-Cities since the 1980s. He also wrote a column for about four years in the Bristol Herald Courier until 2012.
We traveled together for about 10 years, going to five states and bringing back reports that had us doing silly stuff like racing a boat on tiny Plum Creek at Frog Level, Virginia, in Tazewell County.
We made friends at Friendship; looked for pilgrims at Pilgrims Knob; and discovered the real Mayberry on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
We also had running jokes about the folks we met, using odd words like “lexicon,” “stagnated” and “escarpment.”
I appeared dozens of times on Tim’s “Cable Country” TV segments on WJHL. I showed up about a half-dozen times on his morning radio show on WJCW-AM in Gray, Tennessee.
Over the past year, we lost track of each other sometime after the pandemic plagued the earth.
I had not seen him in a couple of years. And it had been nearly a decade since we had routinely traveled together for stories — going from Natural Bridge, Virginia, to Cades Cove, Tennessee.
Everywhere we went, we had a running joke. And I don’t know how it got started. But I would ask whoever we met, wherever we were, the quite random, “Do you know how far it is from here to Mount Airy?”
With that, every time, Tim would form a grin beneath his trademark mustache.
Sometimes, he would burst out laughing — yet try to hide it — as interview subjects would seriously try to calculate miles, thinking that distance might be some fact that we really needed to know.
Our last trips together combined the newspaper with WJCW — an unofficial pairing that we hoped would become a permanent partnership.
We took off to see Christmas tree farmers at Whitetop, Wayne Henderson’s guitar shop and the Dip Dog at Marion, Virginia.
By then, in 2016-2017, our reunions — while getting good stories — seemed more like nostalgic journeys, often recalling our glory days of traveling together along The Crooked Road in 2007.
There was no such thing as COVID-19 in those days. And when we lost track of each other last year, the pandemic had only just begun.
Tim had a mission behind what he did. He used to say that we were doing the traveling for the people who couldn’t get out.
So we brought back travel stories for “Cable Country” and this newspaper.
Tim also liked to promote his Christian faith and always encouraged me to do the same, especially any time I could feature a church or profile a Christian rock musician.
I’m also sure he aspired to live a long life — not to be cut down at age 60, while still in command of his beloved morning radio show on WJCW.
And I’m sure he would want me to tell you: Get a vaccine.
Be kind. Be forgiving. Love one another. Smile. Joke. Laugh. And have fun.