It takes more than a couple of counties in Southwest Virginia to contain Breaks Interstate Park. It also takes a corner of Kentucky.

That’s why this place takes on the name “interstate.” It stretches into both Kentucky and Virginia with a deep gorge on the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River.

It also takes quite a stomach to brave the twisting and turning roads getting there.

No matter how you go, it’s not really an easy drive to make a break for Breaks Interstate Park.

But, hey — it’s still worth it.

You can come stay in a luxurious cabin on Laurel Lake. Go fishing. Go hiking. Slide down a natural waterslide at Grasy Creek. Go horseback riding.

Oh, so, many things to do.

Why, you can even go across to the Kentucky side and spread out your blanket on the beach sands of the Ratliff Hole.

Just off state Route 80, the Ratliff Hole is one of the few developed areas on the Kentucky side of Breaks Interstate Park.

But there are ambitious plans to make more.

Once, there was talk of building a tram across the gorge — you know, kind of like the tram that you see down at Ober Gatlinburg.

But that was scrapped.

Now, there are plans to build a gigantic swinging bridge spanning 725 feet across the gorge, according to park superintendent Austin Bradley.

“We’re working with several foundations and have eight funders,” Bradley said.

It’s an ambitious project, to be sure.

And, Bradley said, “This provides a good connection from the park’s existing trail system on the Virginia side to the Pine Mountain Trail on the Kentucky side.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments