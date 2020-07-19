It takes more than a couple of counties in Southwest Virginia to contain Breaks Interstate Park. It also takes a corner of Kentucky.
That’s why this place takes on the name “interstate.” It stretches into both Kentucky and Virginia with a deep gorge on the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River.
It also takes quite a stomach to brave the twisting and turning roads getting there.
No matter how you go, it’s not really an easy drive to make a break for Breaks Interstate Park.
But, hey — it’s still worth it.
You can come stay in a luxurious cabin on Laurel Lake. Go fishing. Go hiking. Slide down a natural waterslide at Grasy Creek. Go horseback riding.
Oh, so, many things to do.
Why, you can even go across to the Kentucky side and spread out your blanket on the beach sands of the Ratliff Hole.
Just off state Route 80, the Ratliff Hole is one of the few developed areas on the Kentucky side of Breaks Interstate Park.
But there are ambitious plans to make more.
Once, there was talk of building a tram across the gorge — you know, kind of like the tram that you see down at Ober Gatlinburg.
But that was scrapped.
Now, there are plans to build a gigantic swinging bridge spanning 725 feet across the gorge, according to park superintendent Austin Bradley.
“We’re working with several foundations and have eight funders,” Bradley said.
It’s an ambitious project, to be sure.
And, Bradley said, “This provides a good connection from the park’s existing trail system on the Virginia side to the Pine Mountain Trail on the Kentucky side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.