Tennis Anyone?: Book sorts out myths and legends of Music City
Tennis Anyone?: Book sorts out myths and legends of Music City

book IMG_5254
Contributed

It takes three authors to present “Hidden History of Music Row” in a new book published by The History Press.

Brian Allison, Elizabeth Elkins and Vanessa Olivarez sort out myths and legends of Music City in this 186-page book.

BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

The authors dive deep beyond the recordings of Hank Williams or Dolly Parton or Loretta Lynn.

And we learn about “The Outlaw” music scene and “Bubbles in the Fountain” in a series of engaging essays by these three authors.

The writers present stories of Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Shel Silverstein.

Dozens of vintage black-and-white photos illustrate this text, which contains 15 chapters and a bibliography and should appeal to any country music fan who wants to dig deep into the true roots of an American music form.

Among other topics, we learn that it takes more than just a guitar, a great voice and a dream to find a hit on the country charts. It’s actually a complicated road to stardom achieved by very few.

“Music Row is as complicated as the musical myths that surround it, both in terms of geography and history,” the authors write in the book’s introduction. “We have done our best to hold every source as close to the truth as possible.”

This $21.99 paperback is recommended especially for music buffs. But it should also appeal to any fan that seriously wants to study how country music has helped change the world.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

