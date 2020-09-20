Tennis Anyone?: Barter, E&H thinking outside the box and stage for ‘new kind of theater’

First, it was the Barter Theatre staging shows and bringing the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre back to life.

And now?

The unstoppable Barter Theatre — shuttered because of COVID-19 pandemic — has joined forces with Emory & Henry College to help theater artists break through the limitations of the pandemic.

All this means creating a world of live theater productions in conjunction with the Emory & Henry Theatre Department.

The department and Barter folks are working on to present eight new, short works that will be introduced on Facebook and later on other online and social media formats.

Everything’s gone virtual, right?

Well, this digital series — called “Outbreak: Appalachia in the Time of Covid-19” — is being directed, designed and choreographed by E&H faculty and Barter professionals.

All while, it’s being performed by E&H students.

It’s all safe, too.

The performances are being rehearsed and recorded using a variety of practices, including internet technology.

Plays to be presented include “Pandemic Party” by Stacey Isom Campbell.