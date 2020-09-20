 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennis Anyone?: Barter, E&H thinking outside the box and stage for ‘new kind of theater’
0 comments

Tennis Anyone?: Barter, E&H thinking outside the box and stage for ‘new kind of theater’

First, it was the Barter Theatre staging shows and bringing the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre back to life.

And now?

BHC_Joe Tennis MUG

Joe Tennis

The unstoppable Barter Theatre — shuttered because of COVID-19 pandemic — has joined forces with Emory & Henry College to help theater artists break through the limitations of the pandemic.

All this means creating a world of live theater productions in conjunction with the Emory & Henry Theatre Department.

The department and Barter folks are working on to present eight new, short works that will be introduced on Facebook and later on other online and social media formats.

Everything’s gone virtual, right?

Well, this digital series — called “Outbreak: Appalachia in the Time of Covid-19” — is being directed, designed and choreographed by E&H faculty and Barter professionals.

All while, it’s being performed by E&H students.

It’s all safe, too.

The performances are being rehearsed and recorded using a variety of practices, including internet technology.

Plays to be presented include “Pandemic Party” by Stacey Isom Campbell.

“This new, fresh approach to theater-making gives our students the opportunity to create art in this pivotal moment about the very moment we are living in,” said Dirk Moore, the executive director of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College.

And, Moore added, “It also allows them to maximize this semester of their education to gain new skills sets specifically relevant to the contemporary theater while remaining nimble and creating great theater in the current situation.”

As for the Barter Theatre, this collaboration in the virtual theater world represents new experiences, according to Nick Piper, associate artistic director at Barter.

“This has been new for all of us,” Piper said in a release. “And it all comes down to figuring out what is the best way to tell these stories. Everyone is getting to learn a new skill; we’re creating a new kind of theater.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Want to Watch?

» Performances will be available on https://www.facebook.com/emoryandhenrytheatre throughout the semester.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Short Takes: Lovett, Yoakam bring country authenticity
Community

Short Takes: Lovett, Yoakam bring country authenticity

Lyle Lovett, Dwight Yoakam, Lamb of God, Chuck D and others perform this week during online livestreams. Songwriters and music lovers celebrated Justin Towne Earle's life, and 423 Social has made a comeback after closing down. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts