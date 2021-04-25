Tennis Anyone?: April brings on the freeze

Back in Bristol, the temperature just to the south at Blountville’s Tri-Cities Regional Airport was 35 degrees and falling to freeze level, said meteorologist Tim Doyle.

“It’s not uncommon to have freezes in April but more uncommon … this late in the month,” Doyle said.

“Tell me about tomatoes,” I said. “When can you plant them? I mean, when would that last freeze be at the airport? Is it really as long as the 10th of May?”

Doyle started checking stats for me.

Going forward, Doyle said, “No more snow. That’s pretty definite.”

“What about freezing? Frost?”

Well, the average — or median — date for the last frost at the airport is May 1, Doyle said.

And the median date for the last freeze is on April 19, he added.

Yeah, I thought so. But Thursday was April 22. Three days later than April 19, and we had a freeze.

Question: Does that mean ’maters can go in the ground on May 1?

Maybe.

But consider the history: It froze as late as May 22 in 2002 at the airport.

BRRR!

