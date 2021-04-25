Tennis Anyone?: April brings on the freeze

My son, Johh, hollered at me Wednesday night to take a walk down the driveway.
BRRR!
I didn’t have a jacket.
But who worries about jackets a month into spring?
“I didn’t figure it would be this cold in April,” John said as we huffed and puffed in the near-freezing weather.
That night, it did freeze.
And John freaked out, comically, as we watched the weather on TV late Wednesday.
“Freeze warning?” he said with a grin. “Oh, no, what does that mean?”
“Bring in the dogs. But they’re always in at night,” I said. “And don’t plant tomatoes just yet.”
But, hey — when do you plant them?
John’s godfather, James, always says, “The 10th of May.”
And James always has a great garden.
But do we really have to wait that long?
Late on Wednesday night, I called the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
Turns out, ice had actually formed on Wednesday down in the Great Smoky Mountains at Mount LeConte along the North Carolina-Tennessee border.
Back in Bristol, the temperature just to the south at Blountville’s Tri-Cities Regional Airport was 35 degrees and falling to freeze level, said meteorologist Tim Doyle.
“It’s not uncommon to have freezes in April but more uncommon … this late in the month,” Doyle said.
“Tell me about tomatoes,” I said. “When can you plant them? I mean, when would that last freeze be at the airport? Is it really as long as the 10th of May?”
Doyle started checking stats for me.
Going forward, Doyle said, “No more snow. That’s pretty definite.”
“What about freezing? Frost?”
Well, the average — or median — date for the last frost at the airport is May 1, Doyle said.
And the median date for the last freeze is on April 19, he added.
Yeah, I thought so. But Thursday was April 22. Three days later than April 19, and we had a freeze.
Question: Does that mean ’maters can go in the ground on May 1?
Maybe.
But consider the history: It froze as late as May 22 in 2002 at the airport.
BRRR!
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis