Tennis Anyone?: Appalachian young adult tale focuses on summer

Just in time for the Fourth of July, author Padgett Gerler has released “The Summer the Air Changed” with Jan-Carol Publishing of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Gerler grew up in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, where she loved small-town life and swam in the icy, mountain-stream-fed Jackson River.

Leaving the mountains for college, this author graduated from North Carolina State University with an accounting degree. After earning her CPA certificate, she practiced accounting until 2010, when she left her career to pursue fiction writing.

With this young adult novel, the author tells the timeless tale of a 14-year-old girl, Bit Sizemore, and her precocious 12-year-old friend, Wisteria Calliope Jones.

Everything is normal in their world — until a character called Bug Jeter sees Jesus in a rock.

And that changes their world in little Lovington, North Carolina, forever.

Beyond that, tourists discover the sleepy mountain town. And along comes the arrival of pretty boy Palmer Lee Compton, who threatens the girls’ friendship.

Oh, but it’s more than that.

The pets begin disappearing in town. Crazy.