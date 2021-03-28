Symphony of the Mountains to perform ‘Isotope: A Collision of Science and Music’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Symphony of the Mountains will honor scientific discoveries with “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. Originally scheduled for one performance, a special grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission has enabled the production of a second performance especially for children at 3 p.m. the same day.
The group of four Symphony of the Mountains musicians includes violinist Susan Eddlemon, soprano Jennifer Harrell and percussionists Clark Harrell and Scott Eddlemon. These concerts will present unique works celebrating iconic scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.
The performance makes use of a variety of unique instruments, including an electric violin, a Van de Graaff generator and “particle-clickers” played by the audience. Also featured will be a collection of science songs with Tom Lehrer’s famous rendition of “The Elements” as the highlight.
Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for over 10 years, including performances in New York City and Vancouver, Canada. The concerts originated in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as a collaboration of the American Museum of Science and Energy and the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association.
Both performances are suitable for children, but the afternoon performance is abridged to be 45 minutes long for younger children. Tickets are $25 for adults. Children and students will be admitted for free but must reserve a ticket beforehand due to COVID-19 requirements. Attendees must be masked, and parties will be seated at least 6 feet apart. Due to COVID-19 requirements, only 75 seats are available for each performance.
For its spring concert schedule, Symphony of the Mmountains will perform “Spring Winds” in an outdoor concert at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater on May 2, and replacing the “Happy Birthday, Beethoven” concert will be “Go for Baroque,” a chamber ensemble concert featuring New York violinist Christina Bouey and her Stradivarius playing Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1” on June 5 and 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol. Plans may be adjusted according to the Centers for Disease Control health guidlines. Isotone tickets are available now, and tickets for other events will be available for purchase one month before each concert. For more information, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.