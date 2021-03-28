Symphony of the Mountains to perform ‘Isotope: A Collision of Science and Music’

For its spring concert schedule, Symphony of the Mmountains will perform “Spring Winds” in an outdoor concert at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater on May 2, and replacing the “Happy Birthday, Beethoven” concert will be “Go for Baroque,” a chamber ensemble concert featuring New York violinist Christina Bouey and her Stradivarius playing Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1” on June 5 and 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol. Plans may be adjusted according to the Centers for Disease Control health guidlines. Isotone tickets are available now, and tickets for other events will be available for purchase one month before each concert. For more information, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.