Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community to begin COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Jan. 26

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community, a premier senior living and memory care community in Elizabethton, Tennessee, will take a major step toward ensuring a healthy, safe community by offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents and team members starting on Jan. 26.

Members of the senior community have been directly affected by the COVID-19 virus, and it continues to pose a high risk due to their age and possible underlying medical conditions — something the senior living community has worked tirelessly to counteract over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the high risk for seniors, as well as the increased risk of direct or indirect exposure for health care personnel, the CDC has included both populations in their recommended Phase 1 roll-out of vaccine administration.

“This vaccine will be such a gift to our residents and team members who have faced extraordinary challenges over the past year. We are so thankful for the opportunity to offer them this extra layer of protection,” said Rhonda Mitchell, executive director at Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community.

Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community has been diligent in their efforts to procure the vaccines, with first communications beginning in early fall of 2020.