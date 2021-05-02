Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park offering educational events and workshops in May

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee, will offer several educational events and workshops during the month of May, open to all ages.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, with visitors asked to remain 6 feet apart and wear face masks inside all state park facilities. Please do not bring pets to outdoor events.

To register for any of the events, visit www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

Visitor center hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The center is closed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lunch and cleaning, and park grounds are open from dawn to dusk. Contact the park at 423-543-5808 for updates on event cancellations due to inclement weather.

Below are the events scheduled for May:

Tennessee Essential Trees

» Time: Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m.

» Admission: Free

» Max: 15

» Meeting place: Picnic Area Information Kiosk