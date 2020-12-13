Sullivan County Farm Bureau wins state recognition

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Farm Bureau recently won the Farm Bureau President’s Award during the annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation.
Farm Bureau President Zane Vanover was recognized onstage, according to a news release from the local branch.
“To me, this [award] means that everyone in our county organization is unselfishly working to achieve the same goal, and that goal is to be the best Farm Bureau that we can possibly be,” Vanover said in the statement. “In doing so, hopefully we are working for the betterment of our farmers and all rural people in Sullivan County by being the voice of agriculture.”
The statement said that Vanover was recognized for the county bureau’s performance in “advocacy, organizational advancement and leadership development.”
