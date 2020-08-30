Student News

Cory Kiser of Bristol, Virginia graduated in May from Rochester (New York) Institute of Technology with a BS in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.
Meagan Owens of Wise, Virginia, will receive the Jeanne Horne Stosser Medical Scholarship at The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. This scholarship is awarded to a student from Southwest Virginia with preference given to a student who plans to do primary care.
Jeffrey Kite of Bristol, Tennessee recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama. The weeklong STEM program trains students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Kite spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity or spacewalk. Kite and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
The Virginia School Board Association Board of Directors has reviewed the entries and selected winners for the 2020 Southwest Region Art Contest. Locally, the third place middle school winner was Valencia Johnson, from Richlands Middle School, who is now a freshman at Richlands High School.
Johnson discussed the artwork that she submitted entitled “My Dream of Peace” saying, “I put every country in the universe that I could think of with a peace sign. The path to peace is a difficult path but it is not impossible.”
The individual schools, colleges, universities and institutions contributed these reports.
