Student News
Student News

Leanna Fields of Meadowview, Virginia, was named to the spring 2020 President’s List at Georgia Southern University in Savannah, Georgia. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students at the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences graduated in a virtual ceremony in August. The students are:

» Daulton Horne of Bristol, Virginia, Masters of Physician Assistant Studies

» Hanna-Nicole Stanley of Marion, Virginia, Masters of Physician Assistant Studies

» Sierra Smith of Abingdon, Virginia, Masters of Physician Assistant Studies

The individual colleges and universities contributed these reports.

