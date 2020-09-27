Student News

Leanna Fields of Meadowview, Virginia, was named to the spring 2020 President’s List at Georgia Southern University in Savannah, Georgia. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students at the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences graduated in a virtual ceremony in August. The students are:
» Daulton Horne of Bristol, Virginia, Masters of Physician Assistant Studies
» Hanna-Nicole Stanley of Marion, Virginia, Masters of Physician Assistant Studies
» Sierra Smith of Abingdon, Virginia, Masters of Physician Assistant Studies
The individual colleges and universities contributed these reports.
