Student News
Student News

Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, received the 2019-20 VaSID Academic All-State award due to her overall academic achievement as a student-athlete at Emory & Henry College while participating with the Women’s Basketball team.

VaSID is the professional organization of the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Team members must be at least a sophomore and carry a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to receive the honor.

•••

Peter Hansen, of Abingdon, Virginia, recently received a Master of Education degree in Education, General from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.

•••

Emory & Henry College announced that 44 E&H student-athletes from the Intermont Equestrian, cheer and dance teams earned the designation of Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-20 academic year.

Eligibility for the Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete is open to student-athlete that competes in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. Student-athletes must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.

Students from the region, all from Virginia and all for cheer, include:

» Faith Hamblin of Appalachia

» Kaylee Jackson of Wytheville

» Emily Kelly of North Tazewell

» Allison Perkins of Wytheville

» Bonnie Rhudy of Chilhowie

» Asha Thomas of Wytheville

•••

Alexis Munson of Bristol, Tennessee, graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with the following honors: Cum Laude, Mass Communications.

•••

Area students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton are scheduled to graduate in 2020.

By program, the students from Sullivan County are:

Administrative Office Technology

» Nicole Malloy

Cosmetology

» Danielle Beam

» Madison Catron

» Amanda Lokey

» Ally Roark

Criminology

» Jennee Kibort

Diesel Powered Equipment

» Devin Johnson

» Johnathan Mckinney

» Brayden Rawson

» Freddie Walters

HVAC-Refrigeration

» Kaleb Cornett

» Noha Keesee

» Tanner Myers

Industrial Electricity

» Cameron Drake

» Roger Hinkle

» Dalton Jobe

Machine Tool Technology

» Josh Greer

Millwright Skills

» Emmanuel Adkins

» Timothy Clark

» Auston Bowman

» Jimmy Hammonds

Phlebotomy

» Jessica Eller

» Maricruz Jones

» Madison Keen

» Brianna Smithson

Pipefitting

» Adhem Hashem

» Kobe Hicks

» Mikel Osborne

» Jeffery Van Valkenborgh

Practical Nursing

» Destiny Baker

» Alyssa Barrett

» Linda Bowers

» Christine Easley

» Kaylin Hayworth

» Bethsey Hernandez

» Jenny Hill

» Katelyn Johnson

» Casey Oliver

» Katie Ratliff

» Jessica Shearin

» Patrese Shepherd

Welding

» Connor Brown

» Thomas Johnson

Main Campus

» Greg Danner

» Ben Christian

» Nathan Hawkins

The individual colleges, universities and institutions contributed these reports.

