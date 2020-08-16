Student News

Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, received the 2019-20 VaSID Academic All-State award due to her overall academic achievement as a student-athlete at Emory & Henry College while participating with the Women’s Basketball team.
VaSID is the professional organization of the Virginia Sports Information Directors. Team members must be at least a sophomore and carry a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to receive the honor.
•••
Peter Hansen, of Abingdon, Virginia, recently received a Master of Education degree in Education, General from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.
•••
Emory & Henry College announced that 44 E&H student-athletes from the Intermont Equestrian, cheer and dance teams earned the designation of Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-20 academic year.
Eligibility for the Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete is open to student-athlete that competes in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. Student-athletes must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.
Students from the region, all from Virginia and all for cheer, include:
» Faith Hamblin of Appalachia
» Kaylee Jackson of Wytheville
» Emily Kelly of North Tazewell
» Allison Perkins of Wytheville
» Bonnie Rhudy of Chilhowie
» Asha Thomas of Wytheville
•••
Alexis Munson of Bristol, Tennessee, graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with the following honors: Cum Laude, Mass Communications.
•••
Area students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton are scheduled to graduate in 2020.
By program, the students from Sullivan County are:
Administrative Office Technology
» Nicole Malloy
Cosmetology
» Danielle Beam
» Madison Catron
» Amanda Lokey
» Ally Roark
Criminology
» Jennee Kibort
Diesel Powered Equipment
» Devin Johnson
» Johnathan Mckinney
» Brayden Rawson
» Freddie Walters
HVAC-Refrigeration
» Kaleb Cornett
» Noha Keesee
» Tanner Myers
Industrial Electricity
» Cameron Drake
» Roger Hinkle
» Dalton Jobe
Machine Tool Technology
» Josh Greer
Millwright Skills
» Emmanuel Adkins
» Timothy Clark
» Auston Bowman
» Jimmy Hammonds
Phlebotomy
» Jessica Eller
» Maricruz Jones
» Madison Keen
» Brianna Smithson
Pipefitting
» Adhem Hashem
» Kobe Hicks
» Mikel Osborne
» Jeffery Van Valkenborgh
Practical Nursing
» Destiny Baker
» Alyssa Barrett
» Linda Bowers
» Christine Easley
» Kaylin Hayworth
» Bethsey Hernandez
» Jenny Hill
» Katelyn Johnson
» Casey Oliver
» Katie Ratliff
» Jessica Shearin
» Patrese Shepherd
Welding
» Connor Brown
» Thomas Johnson
Main Campus
» Greg Danner
» Ben Christian
» Nathan Hawkins
The individual colleges, universities and institutions contributed these reports.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!