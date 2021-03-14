StoryTown presents 'Women in Motion' to honor local women

On March 22 at 7 p.m., the StoryTown Radio Show will present a livestream production of “Women in Motion,” an episode dedicated to and all about local women leaders and educators who work to advance education and care for all in our region.

Featured in this program will be stories about Janette Gaines, who teaches American Sign Language and has twin daughters who are hearing impaired; ETSU’s Professor Delanna Reed, a driving force in the storytelling community; and the Pack Mule librarians, who helped increase literacy in hard-to-reach places across Appalachia. These stories and others will be featured in the one-hour livestream broadcast on StoryTown Radio Show’s Facebook Page.

StoryTown also has a podcast channel, which has over 20 episodes of both current and vintage productions from the show’s 10-year history. It can be found as StoryTown on Apple podcasts and all other podcast platforms. The podcast can also be heard via desktop at www.storytown.simplecast.com