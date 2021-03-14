Sprouting Hope kicks off gardening program

It’s the time of year when so many people are eager to plant gardens and start digging in the dirt. Some folks, however, may need a little help to get started. That help will be available and free of charge.
Sprouting Hope, a Smyth County nonprofit, is kicking off its Homegrown program for 2021. Homegrown is, according to the agency, “a yearlong mentorship for families to learn how to grow their own garden at home so they can eat fresh, healthy produce all year long.”
Participants don’t need any experience gardening — just the space for a garden — at least 20 by 20 feet in a sunny location with access to clean water.
The free program will provide seeds, plants, gloves, tools, tilling services and garden fencing and virtual monthly gardening workshops on topics such as composting, soil health and food preservation.
Sprouting Hope staff and volunteers will also make twice-monthly garden visits to answer any questions that may come up.
To take part in Homegrown, individuals must be able and willing to water, weed and care for the crops, as well as track harvests and attend gardening workshops through October.
Jones is new to Sprouting Hope and Homegrown but not horticulture or education.
Jones developed her passion for the art and science of growing plants when she was a youngster and took part in 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America).
She briefly changed paths in college, considering a legal career and majoring in political science and history. It only took one horticulture course to remind her of her deepest interests, and she changed her major.
With that degree under her belt, Jones accepted the position of Carroll County’s 4-H Extension Agent. She described that work as “a wonderful job,” but the birth of a baby and changing family needs led her to different employment for a time. She found her way back, teaching horticulture first at Marion Senior High School and then Pulaski High. Both teaching posts required significant commutes. Then she landed a position teaching horticulture for Carroll County High School, which is less than a mile from her home.
Jones plans to continue teaching while undertaking the part-time responsibilities of the Homegrown program.
She noted that she enjoys adult education as much as working with teenagers. Having been an educator in some form since she was 18 years old, Jones said she’s worked with students from age 5 to 85.
With Homegrown, she’ll be learning along with the program participants. Jones explained that her new home doesn’t have an established garden, and she and her family will be working to remedy that. “We’ll go through the [garden] process together,” she said.
The first Homegrown class will take place March 21. Participants will be selected by March 16.
Jones did also note that area residents who aren’t part of the program are also welcome to learn from the online classes, which will be available through Sprouting Hope’s Facebook page or via YouTube. While the courses are geared to Southwest Virginia and its climate, Jones said she’s already had interest expressed in the content from other areas of the state.
The program’s goal is to benefit the entire region with this field-to-table-oriented curriculum.
Sprouting Hope began with a community garden in 2012. Over the years, that garden has grown to include hoop houses, berries and more.
The nonprofit’s “mission is to feed the community by growing and sharing healthy produce, with the vision of everyone having access to healthy food. With a focus on serving and empowering low-income individuals, we not only give a fish but also teach how to fish by making the program accessible for participants to work and learn in the garden.”
In a recent Sprouting Hope Facebook post introducing herself, Jones said, “I am super excited to serve the communities of Smyth County and help educate our families about how to grow your own food and become self-sufficient. Please reach out to me with questions and ideas.”
Jones is filling the position that was held for eight years by Heather Bunch, who is pursuing new opportunities.