Sprouting Hope kicks off gardening program

Jones did also note that area residents who aren’t part of the program are also welcome to learn from the online classes, which will be available through Sprouting Hope’s Facebook page or via YouTube. While the courses are geared to Southwest Virginia and its climate, Jones said she’s already had interest expressed in the content from other areas of the state.

The program’s goal is to benefit the entire region with this field-to-table-oriented curriculum.

Sprouting Hope began with a community garden in 2012. Over the years, that garden has grown to include hoop houses, berries and more.

The nonprofit’s “mission is to feed the community by growing and sharing healthy produce, with the vision of everyone having access to healthy food. With a focus on serving and empowering low-income individuals, we not only give a fish but also teach how to fish by making the program accessible for participants to work and learn in the garden.”

In a recent Sprouting Hope Facebook post introducing herself, Jones said, “I am super excited to serve the communities of Smyth County and help educate our families about how to grow your own food and become self-sufficient. Please reach out to me with questions and ideas.”

Jones is filling the position that was held for eight years by Heather Bunch, who is pursuing new opportunities.