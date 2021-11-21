Spend Christmas with the Nelsons at The Cameo

Packages wrapped in American pop culture nostalgia — in the form of Christmas tradition and family warmth — are headed to town.

Like Santa in his sleigh, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson sweep into Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Music history knows them as Nelson. The sons of television and music star of yore, the late Rick Nelson, bring “Christmas with The Nelsons” to the gleaming Cameo Theater on the Virginia side of State Street. Excellent tickets remain on sale.

“If you love Christmas, if you love rock music,” said Brent Buchanan, owner of The Cameo Theater, “then you will love this show. Don’t miss it.”

Nelson struck American pop stardom with 1990’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.” Though it’s a Christmas show they bring to Bristol, portions of their bulging program will contain revitalizations of pop and rock hits from their family.

“The show goes through three generations of Nelsons,” said Matthew Nelson, by phone from his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Their father enjoyed nearly two decades of pop and rock music success. His hits include 1961’s oft-covered “Travelin’ Man” and “Hello Mary Lou,” as well as 1972’s “Garden Party.”