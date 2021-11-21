Spend Christmas with the Nelsons at The Cameo

Packages wrapped in American pop culture nostalgia — in the form of Christmas tradition and family warmth — are headed to town.
Like Santa in his sleigh, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson sweep into Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Music history knows them as Nelson. The sons of television and music star of yore, the late Rick Nelson, bring “Christmas with The Nelsons” to the gleaming Cameo Theater on the Virginia side of State Street. Excellent tickets remain on sale.
“If you love Christmas, if you love rock music,” said Brent Buchanan, owner of The Cameo Theater, “then you will love this show. Don’t miss it.”
Nelson struck American pop stardom with 1990’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.” Though it’s a Christmas show they bring to Bristol, portions of their bulging program will contain revitalizations of pop and rock hits from their family.
“The show goes through three generations of Nelsons,” said Matthew Nelson, by phone from his home in Franklin, Tennessee.
Their father enjoyed nearly two decades of pop and rock music success. His hits include 1961’s oft-covered “Travelin’ Man” and “Hello Mary Lou,” as well as 1972’s “Garden Party.”
But Americans first came to know him as a child, then billed as Ricky Nelson. With his parents, Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, as well as his brother David Nelson, he starred in television’s “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” which ran from 1952 until 1966. Ozzie and Harriet Nelson were Matthew and Gunnar Nelson’s grandparents.
“When we started to tour with the Christmas show, we started the show with an Ozzie and Harriet video as people came into the venue,” Matthew Nelson, 54, said. “It is a Christmas show. It’s songs, videos and storytelling.”
Nelson called after picking up his wife’s Audi from an auto repair shop. He said he prefers to drive his car, a Bandit-like black and gold 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.
“I’m analog in a digital world,” Nelson said. “I’m rockin’ Rick Nelson’s ‘Garden Party’ on 8-track in my Trans Am!”
Alas, Rick Nelson died five years before “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” propelled his sons to near-overnight pop sensations. By the time the song dislodged Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me” from the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Top Pop Singles chart on Sept. 29, 1990, they were heartthrobs.
“Everything changed,” Nelson said. “Just a few weeks earlier, I went to a local mall to buy some socks and underwear.”
No one noticed him.
“Then ‘Love and Affection’ exploded,” Nelson said.
Shortly after the song and accompanying video catapulted, the Nelsons were scheduled to sign records at a record store. Coincidently, the store was inside the mall where Matthew Nelson had shopped without notice mere weeks earlier.
“We got there, the elevator door opened, and a jet engine hit us,” Nelson said. “Three floors of girls were screaming.”
Screaming continued when the Nelson twins took their long blond tresses and pop-infused rock on the road.
“When we went out on the road,” Nelson said, “they had to increase the size of our PA system twice because they couldn’t hear us over the screams.”
More than a dozen albums followed their double-platinum 1990 debut, “After the Rain.” LPs include one of their father’s songs and a pair of Christmas albums, “This Christmas” and “This Christmas Too.”
“It’s my favorite show to do, the Christmas show,” Nelson said. “We’re only doing a few of them this year.”
As with many people, the Nelson brothers are slowly returning to the road after having been shut down during the pandemic. Their show in Bristol marks one of their first comeback shows.
“For two hours,” Nelson said, “I want to take all of that fear from people and give them hope.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.