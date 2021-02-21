Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is accepting entries for the 2021 'Stitch in Time' Quilt Show

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is now accepting entries for its annual “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. In its 24th season, this annual exhibit honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the museum’s collection but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

If you are interested in participating in the annual quilt show, you may stop by the park during normal operating hours or call 276-523-1322 to request an entry form. All entries must be received at the museum by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

The “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show will be open for public viewing in the museum from Thursday, April 1, until Monday, May 31. Regular admission rates will apply: adults, $5; children 6-12, $3; under 6, free.

Participants are required to social distance between those not in the same household. Masks are required to be worn inside all state-owned facilities.

