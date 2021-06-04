Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park begins 'Lunch on the Lawn' series

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park hosts its first “Lunch on the Lawn” music series for the 2021 season on Friday, June 11, at noon, featuring Richard Phillips and Friends.

Richard Phillips and Friends consists of Phillips, Bill Smith and Tommy Clements. Smith and Clements are multi-instrumentalists with many years of experience playing all types of music. Smith has toured as a professional musician all over the U.S. and overseas and currently teaches old-time music in the JAMS program. Clements got his musical start as a teenager playing in “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine.” Phillips is a singer/songwriter who has recorded eight studio albums of his original music. He has played in many local festivals and events and currently teaches at the Mountain Music School summer program at Mountain Empire Community College.

The band collaborates on traditional songs, Americana songs and original tunes that keep audiences interested and excited. Their latest recording is entitled “Imaginary Music.”

The “Lunch on the Lawn” event is free and open to the public. Visitors may bring their own lunch or purchase lunch from a local food truck that will be on-site.

The park will comply with the state COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered.