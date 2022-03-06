Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park accepting entries for annual quilt show

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is now accepting entries for its “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. In its 25th season, this annual exhibit honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the museum’s collection but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

If you are interested in participating in the 25th annual quilt show, you may call the park at 276-523-1322 to request an entry form. Entries will be taken through 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

The “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show will be open for public viewing in the museum from Friday, April 1, to Tuesday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply. Group rates are available.

The park will comply with the COVID-19 regulations at the time the program is offered.