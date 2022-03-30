Short Takes: Post Bop Revival brings Appalachian jazz to vineyards

Song of the Mountains

Just as people of wide varieties occupy the Southern Appalachian Mountains, wide ranges of music emanate from the hills and hollows of home.

Song of the Mountains displays that mountain culture and music each first Saturday of every month. For instance, Saturday, April 2, features the gospel voices of Jeff and Sheri Easter at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion.

Jeff and wife Sheri Easter own incredible lineages in music. He’s a son of the late James Easter, one-third of the legendary gospel bluegrass group The Easter Brothers. She’s a daughter of the late Polly Lewis of gospel bluegrass legends The Lewis Family. More contemporary in style, Jeff and Sheri Easter have earned multiple Dove Awards and a pair of Grammy nominations.

If You Go: Song of the Mountains » What: Song of the Mountains » Who: Jeff & Sheri Easter, Palmyra and Travis Frye & Blue Mountain » When: Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m. » Where: Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion » Admission: $35-$40 » Info: 276-783-6092 » Web, audio and video: www.jeffandsherieaster.com

Matt Maeson

Put through life’s wringer and back, Matt Maeson shapes his music to echo his life’s ups and downs and all-the-way-arounds.

An alternative rocker in heart and style, Maeson visits Capone’s in Johnson City on Thursday, March 31. Yep, that’s tonight. Darkened storylines intact, Maeson’s music resonates at least in part with people who can relate with life’s oft-enormous challenges.

A native Virginian since relocating to Austin, Texas, Maeson struck national gold with 2016’s “Cringe.” He followed with “Hallucinogenics.” Each of them reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. Maeson’s rippling voice bound to his unbridled talent for gripping lyrics, and his music electrifies with deep-seated emotion and brutal vulnerability about the life he’s led.

If You Go: Matt Maeson » Who: Matt Maeson » When: Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. » Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $20-$29.50 » Info: 423-928-2295 » Web, audio and video: www.mattmaeson.com

Post Bop Revival

Dave Reimer stepped out of Abingdon’s Wolf Hills Brewing on Saturday for a smoke.

“Man,” said Reimer, “you’ve got to hear Post Bop Revival now. We’ve evolved in some interesting ways.”

Appalachian jazz played in the key of cool, Post Bop Revival embarks upon Abingdon Vineyards in Abingdon on Sunday, April 3. An afternoon show, count on three hours of exploratory jazz that mines territory wide and wild.

Imagine had Jimi Hendrix played jazz. Roll in aspects of Wayne Shorter post-bop jazz, touches of John Coltrane avant-garde and Miles Davis soul-numbing sweetness. Far from rock, not close to country or bluegrass. Post Bop Revival embraces melancholy blue to joyful jaunts of jazz that’ll make the heart beat faster and the fingers snap in time.

If You Go: Post Bop Revival » Who: Post Bop Revival » When: Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. » Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon » Admission: Free » Info: 276-623-1255 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/Post-Bop-Revival-183726258921032/

Music Notes

Cam Bell’s Wolf Hills Brewing in Abingdon howled to the sounds of Fritz and Co. on Saturday night. Packed from wall to wall as if in a collective post-pandemic exhale, the crowd ditched masks and instead wore expressions of joy.

Musicians including Post Bop Revival’s Dave Reimer and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion official Sara Saavedra marveled at Fritz and Co.’s mix of new and past music. Split into two segments, the show allowed Logan Fritz and band to open with a song-by-song exploration of their new album, “Pickin’ Up the Pieces.”

Fritz embraced the night. Consequently, ballads bore deeper, and rockers rocked harder. In lieu of between-song banter, Fritz led his band from one song to another — from show opener “Runnin’ Out” through “Bitter/Sweet,” which concluded the night’s opening set.

People danced, clapped and sang right along.

After about a 20-minute intermission, Fritz and Co. blended their own material, including “State Line Stumble,” with such fare as The Beatles’ “Get Back.” With a nod to the recent death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Fritz offered a somber “Times Like These.”

He rounded up the night with the Rolling Stones’ “Under My Thumb” and a jubilant spin through “Sweet Rock ’n’ Roll.” As his mother, Becky Fritz, beamed nearby, Fritz struck the last chord on his guitar in triumphant fashion.

Pianist Natalie Bergman occupies keys of pop-oriented gospel music in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Access www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/natalie-bergman/apr-4-2021-hotel-cafe-los-angeles-ca1 to find a trio of tracks. Based in Los Angeles, Bergman recorded “Home at Last” and more last April at Paste Studio.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.