Short Takes: Lovett, Yoakam bring country authenticity

Scotty Melton cried as he sang “Turn Out My Lights,” a song he wrote with Earle, his longtime friend and former roommate. Host Logan Fritz spoke passionately of his late hero, then sang with even more verve. Likewise Bill Edwards and the always-brilliant Adam Bolt.

Onlookers listened intently. Some sipped beer, a few held hands, most seemed enthralled as Earle’s music touched in the moment amid its echoes for all of time. He wrote of love won and love lost, humor in the moment, battles from the past and pain that never seemed to go away.

Earle wasn’t there Friday, but his music sure was, and that’s one thing that none of us will outlive.

Never say dead apparently applies to 423 Social.

Several weeks ago, management for the venue took to its Facebook page to announce its closure on Aug. 23. Located on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, they’ve since had a change of direction as 423 Social has reopened.

“423 Social is back baby!” as indicated by a post on the venue’s Facebook page. “First and foremost, we want to say thank you for your loyal support to 423. We would not be here without you!”