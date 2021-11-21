Short Takes: Look for shows from Jefferson Starship, Honey Badgers, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen

Jefferson Starship
Be on the lookout for the Bristol landing of Jefferson Starship.
Until then, how about a teaser? The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will make its Bristol debut at the beautifully renovated Paramount Center for the Arts on Thursday, Dec. 2. Excellent tickets remain available for purchase.
Jefferson Starship morphed from Jefferson Airplane in 1974. Their most famous member, Grace Slick, is retired and no longer records or tours. However, singer and rhythm guitarist David Freiberg, who joined Airplane in 1972 and co-founded Starship, continues.
Honey Badgers
Planning to shop on Black Friday? Then plan for live music when the chaotic day is done.
In the hue of blue, Southwest Virginia’s Honey Badgers visit the Stateline Bar & Grille in Bristol, Tennessee, on not-so-black Friday, Nov. 26. Established several years ago, they play bluegrass with a twist.
Tommy Shrader sings lead. Matt Osborne plays lead guitar. Ryan Blevins mans the mandolin while Rusty Breedlove and Jacob Eller occupy the banjo and bass, respectively. Onstage, they’re as apt to reference bluegrass father Bill Monroe as they are rock guitar god Jimi Hendrix. Unpredictable as a rain cloud, Honey Badgers entertain mightily as a band unlike any other.
Victor Lawson CD Release Show
Black Friday shopping for music?
Then wait until Saturday, Nov. 27. Hustle to Delta Blues BBQ on State Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee. Sit, listen, then line up to purchase the new CD from Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen.
Lawson calls Southwest Virginia. When he plugs and plays the electric guitar, rock-driven blues becomes his mantra. Schooled in the styles of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Freddie King, among others, Lawson’s a dynamo onstage and on record. Furthermore, word is that Lawson’s CDs look good under the Christmas tree.
Music Notes
Country singer Clay Walker signed a white cowboy hat. He stood onstage during his show at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, a nearly sold-out audience at rapt attention. Suddenly, Walker tossed the hat into his adoring crowd.
“We love you, Clay Walker!” one fan bellowed early on.
“I love you, too,” Walker replied.
That’s the way it went during Walker’s tip-top show. For the most part, he dipped into the hits, mostly his. Early on, however, he did offer a rendition of George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning,” which punctuated a story he told of touring as Strait’s opening act.
A native of Beaumont, Texas, 52-year-old Walker delivered a widespread survey of the songs that made him a star. Early hits, including 1993’s “Live Until I Die” and “Dreaming with My Eyes Wide Open,” sounded fresh and timeless. His voice, solid. His band, spot on.
Regardless of what he sang, from 1994’s “If I Could Make a Living” to an atmospheric “Hypnotize the Moon,” he sang with passion and vigor. Folks in the crowd responded in kind. By show’s end, fans danced by the stage and in the aisles.
Never known as a purveyor of twangy, hardcore country, Walker played nearly two dozen songs and stretched beyond the genre. Rock guitars and songs, particularly during his encore, rose to the forefront. For instance, Walker offered his take on The Rolling Stone’s “Honky Tonk Women,” as well as The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle.”
A few minutes shy of 10, Walker tipped his hat, bowed, and he was gone.
As a reminder, The Grateful Dead resurge during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.dead.net for the remainder of November for their annual 30 Days of Dead. Each new day, a previously unreleased song or songs from The Dead’s vast live archive will be released for free download. Recent songs up for grabs include “Cold Rain and Snow.”
