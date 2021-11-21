Short Takes: Look for shows from Jefferson Starship, Honey Badgers, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen

Regardless of what he sang, from 1994’s “If I Could Make a Living” to an atmospheric “Hypnotize the Moon,” he sang with passion and vigor. Folks in the crowd responded in kind. By show’s end, fans danced by the stage and in the aisles.

Never known as a purveyor of twangy, hardcore country, Walker played nearly two dozen songs and stretched beyond the genre. Rock guitars and songs, particularly during his encore, rose to the forefront. For instance, Walker offered his take on The Rolling Stone’s “Honky Tonk Women,” as well as The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle.”

A few minutes shy of 10, Walker tipped his hat, bowed, and he was gone.

As a reminder, The Grateful Dead resurge during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.dead.net for the remainder of November for their annual 30 Days of Dead. Each new day, a previously unreleased song or songs from The Dead’s vast live archive will be released for free download. Recent songs up for grabs include “Cold Rain and Snow.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.