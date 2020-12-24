Santa figurines make dependable holiday rush for woodcarver

Blake Lunsford sharpens his knives for Santa Claus.

This woodcarver fashions Saint Nick figurines all year long, transforming bare wood into intricate faces of Kris Kringle with joy and delight for all ages.

“Christmas has a rush,” said Lunsford, of Bristol, Tennessee.

Lunsford, 47, a social services supervisor, grew up in Abingdon, Virginia, where he graduated from Abingdon High School in 1991.

He started carving Santa Claus figurines about 15 years ago as a stress-reliever. By now, he figures he’s chiseled Kris Kringle’s face about 500 times.

For years, Lunsford sold his works at the Holston Mountain Artisans, where he served as president of the long-standing art guild. He also sold his Santa Claus figurines at Heartwood near the campus in Virginia Highlands Community College.

Now, he just works by word-of-mouth and through social media.

“Most of my advertisements comes from Instagram and Facebook,” Lunsford said.

Each sells for $25 to $80 a piece.