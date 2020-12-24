Santa figurines make dependable holiday rush for woodcarver

Blake Lunsford sharpens his knives for Santa Claus.
This woodcarver fashions Saint Nick figurines all year long, transforming bare wood into intricate faces of Kris Kringle with joy and delight for all ages.
“Christmas has a rush,” said Lunsford, of Bristol, Tennessee.
Lunsford, 47, a social services supervisor, grew up in Abingdon, Virginia, where he graduated from Abingdon High School in 1991.
He started carving Santa Claus figurines about 15 years ago as a stress-reliever. By now, he figures he’s chiseled Kris Kringle’s face about 500 times.
For years, Lunsford sold his works at the Holston Mountain Artisans, where he served as president of the long-standing art guild. He also sold his Santa Claus figurines at Heartwood near the campus in Virginia Highlands Community College.
Now, he just works by word-of-mouth and through social media.
“Most of my advertisements comes from Instagram and Facebook,” Lunsford said.
Each sells for $25 to $80 a piece.
He gets excited about what’s coming up on Christmas Day. But when people open his carvings as gifts, he must limit how many orders he can take for the Christmas season.
As early as October, he has to tell people to wait until next year because, by that time, he usually got so many orders that he can’t fill them all.
But it’s more than just making these figurines.
Lunsford has also learned to teach what he knows. You can find a woodcarving channel on YouTube, where Lunsford and other carvers share with they’re doing with their knives.
Yes, you might be able to create Santa Claus out of bare wood as well.
They make good gifts, Lunsford said.
“When you get something that’s handmade, that is something,” Lunsford said. “I think it has a little more meaning. It feels that way to me.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis