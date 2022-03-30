Rifles from the 1700s and 1800s on display at WKMA

Here come the guns.

These long rifles are one-of-a-kind, fashionable pieces of art — antiques that are now going on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

“The Long Rifle in Virginia” opens on Friday and will spend the next seven months in residence at the art museum, where Executive Director Betsy White hopes the unique display will draw crowds.

This exhibit features about 45 borrowed rifles, coming from collectors in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley in Winchester and speeding south to Botetourt County and west to the Cumberland Gap.

These rifles were used for hunting and protection in the woods of Virginia, primarily in the 1700s and 1800s when the mountains of the Old Dominion remained a wilderness.

“The point of this exhibit is to tell the settlement story of Southwest Virginia and through this one artifact,” White said. “It’s a decorative arts piece, but it’s also got a lot of history behind them.”

In other words, this is a beautiful tool, she said.

“They’re all made by hand. They’re the art of the gunsmith. Their value is really their uniqueness and their role in American history,” White said.

“They had amazing accuracy at long distances,” White said. “And a lot of them are beautiful works. A great many of them are signed by the makers.”

This is an original exhibit of the arts center, curated by Wallace Gusler of Williamsburg, Virginia.

“This is a big project,” White said. “This exhibition is huge. It is a significant look at this region’s role in American history.”

