Review: Buchanan County is setting for local author’s debut novel

KEEN MOUNTAIN, Va. — This small Buchanan County community is the setting for Mary K. Kennedy’s debut novel.
“Old Bones, Old Bones: Rise and See” is the story of the “In-between world” and the communication between two young children, separated by 40 years and death. The novel is 460 pages long and is intended to help readers recognize the power of faith, the beauty of unending love and the freedom of absolute forgiveness.
It is intended to help deal with loss of loved ones and overcome the fear of death. The book is set in Buchanan County in 1984 and is narrated by 10-year-old Katie who finds some old bones as well as a portal to another dimension. When she comes back out, she gets struck by lightning and her whole world changes.
Meanwhile, the alternating story is of a boy named Terry who suffers a tragic accident that leads to his death in September 1943. His story is about everything that happens to him before, during and after his death and the things he experiences in the realm of the “In-Between” — the space between heaven and earth,’ Kennedy said.
Kennedy, 46, grew up in Buchanan County and was influenced by many of the teachers at Garden and Whitewood, especially the librarian at Whitewood. “Because of my love for books, I developed a special bond with the school librarian, Mrs. Ruby Fuller, and I chose to honor her as a heroic “angel on earth” character in this novel.
“The other characters in the novel are all fictional, but Ruby is real; she was the only person I knew who had the precise amount of spunk, pizazz and heart to make this character work. The day after my first delivery of books came in, I drove to her house to leave her a book on my lunch hour, and not realizing it was her 91st birthday — what a surprise for us both! She truly is an angel on earth, and I am grateful to have had her as a mentor and to still have her as a friend.”
Kennedy, who works at Cumberland Mountain Community Services, lived at Keen Mountain and attended elementary and middle school at Garden and Whitewood High School. Now living in Damascus, she still fondly recalls life in the area.
“Although the novel is completely fictional, some of the grandeur of the setting, and the playfulness of the children, is rooted in those long-ago memories that have, thankfully, never faded away.”
Another character in the book is based on Kennedy’s fourth grade teacher, and she occupies the same role in the book she did in Kennedy’s life. “My fourth grade teacher, Penny Hagerman, was fundamental in my education, and she saw potential in me before I saw it in myself. It is for this reason I used her name as my main character Katie’s fourth grade teacher in the novel.”
Kennedy likened writing the book to preparing food for others to enjoy. “Like many authors, an idea for a book is a lot like making a cake; first, you gather a variety of ingredients and then you store them together until you are ready to make something others will hopefully enjoy.”
“The idea came to me one day after watching steam rise from the ground around me following a cooling rain shower in the heat of summer. I couldn’t help but notice how the steam that rises from the earth seems to float up to the sky. It made me think about how the Bible says, ‘Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it.’ (Ecclesiastes 12:7 NKJV) I thought the fog looked like spirits returning to the sky and that was a big part of the inspiration for the beginning of the novel when the main character, Katie, is struck by lightning and begins to see more of the world than she ever had before.”
“Old Bones Old Bones: Rise and See” is available on Amazon.com — eBooks are $2.99 and may be downloaded to your cell phone, laptop or Kindle. Paperbacks are $18.95 plus tax and shipping.
